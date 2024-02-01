Cheryl Hines Is 'Ready' to Be in the White House If Her Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Becomes President
Cheryl Hines is ready to step in if her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., makes it to the White House and wins the 2024 election.
When asked what would be one of her first things she would do as first lady, the actress, 58, replied, "World peace and world happiness. Listen, I'm ready [for] whatever comes. I'm ready for it."
The remarks come shortly after rumors swirled that Kennedy Jr., 70, would be joining Donald Trump's team if the former president became the leader of the U.S. for the second time.
"Frankly, I don't think my marriage would survive," he told Meghan McCain on the Tuesday, January 30, episode of "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat."
"I'm flattered by it, by the attention and the suggestion that it's something people on his staff were interested in," he continued. "I was flattered by the approaches."
Kennedy Jr. insisted he isn't interested in the position regardless. "I don't think it was something that was right for me," he noted.
In August 2023, the advocate made similar remarks about his relationship.
"My wife would divorce me," he replied when asked if he considered being the former president's running mate.
The comedian has been open about how she has supported her husband during this time period and how she copes with the stress of it all.
"I was gonna say vodka, but you know, you take it one day at a time. And I stay in the moment, try to really focus on things that need attention and things that I shouldn't give attention to, I have to let go by the wayside, which is not always easy. That is easy to say. It's easy to say, yeah. But that's my intention anyway," she stated during an interview on NewsNation’s CUOMO.
Hines also admitted it was shocking to first hear he wanted to take the leap and potentially be president one day.
"That was like a tidal wave," she admitted. "But also he doesn't come to me and talk to me about something if it's not important. So, you know, I took some time with it, and really thought about it."
"Bobby inspires a lot of people and to watch that is really beautiful," she added. "Even in the last three or four years, he has supporters that are Republican, Democrats and independents. I think he's extraordinary in that way that he has all these people coming together that usually do not come together. He has something very, very special."
Meanwhile, Trump, 77, denied Kennedy Jr. was ever on the list of people he'd want on his team.
"[Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] is by far the most Radical Left person running for office, maybe ever!" he wrote on Truth Social.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Hines.