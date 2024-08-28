Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Wife Cheryl Hines Was the 'Opposite of Encouraging' of His Decision to Meet With Donald Trump

This comes after Kennedy Jr. made the controversial choice to suspend his presidential campaign to join forces with Trump.

On Friday, August 23, the 70-year-old confessed he didn't believe in his "heart" that he had a "realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control."

"I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," he continued. "Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily. These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!