Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Wife Cheryl Hines Was the 'Opposite of Encouraging' of His Decision to Meet With Donald Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed his wife, Cheryl Hines, chose to attend a meeting between him and Donald Trump to be there for him — not because she is a MAGA supporter.
During an interview published on Tuesday, August 27, the former presidential hopeful admitted his wife's reaction to the get-together was the "opposite of encouraging."
"She attended the meeting just to make sure there were no hasty decisions made," he added.
"This is the opposite of what she would want to do," he clarified. "She went along with it because she loves me and she wanted to be supportive of me. But it was not something she ever encouraged."
He also clarified that "trepidation" and "discomfort" were the "dominant feelings" she had about the meeting.
Kennedy Jr. also addressed actor Bradley Whitford's critical comments about Hines shared on social media.
"Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights," Whitford wrote via X on August 24. "Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage."
The politician admitted he had to "suppress some strong feelings" about those remarks. He also suggested it was an act of bullying, since Whitford chose to "attack" his wife instead of speaking to him personally.
"Who would do that? What kind of person? What kind of man would do that? Why wouldn't he talk to me directly?" he asked. "And I'm happy to engage him."
This comes after Kennedy Jr. made the controversial choice to suspend his presidential campaign to join forces with Trump.
On Friday, August 23, the 70-year-old confessed he didn't believe in his "heart" that he had a "realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control."
"I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," he continued. "Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily. These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump."
Kennedy Jr. spoke with TMZ about his wife's feelings on his meeting with Trump.