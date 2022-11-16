Double Duty? Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu Instructor & Rumored Beau Traveled To Costa Rica To Train Her Children
Gisele Bündchen is making sure her jiu-jitsu trainer and rumored new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, stays busy! According to sources, the supermodel isn't the only one working with the instructor, as he's helping her and ex-husband Tom Brady,'s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, improve their own marital arts skills as well.
After Bündchen and Valente raised eyebrows with their joint dinner in Costa Rica with her kiddos, an insider claimed the fitness guru was simply tagging along with the family to keep up with their training.
According to sources, both the cover girl's son and daughter are homeschooled to keep up with their parents' busy lifestyles, so they have a team of teachers who accompany them in their travels. Valente has now been put in charge of the physical education aspect of the children's homeschooling.
Despite nothing being confirmed about the alleged couple, who met in Miami and took part in a steamy photoshoot for Dust Magazine last year, a source close to her Super Bowl-winning former spouse say he's not buying the timing of their supposed relationship.
"It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage," a Brady insider spilled of the rumored romance between Bündchen and Valente, which made headlines mere weeks after she officially split with the former New England Patriots quarterback.
As the former Hollywood power couple continues to navigate their very public divorce, the legal battle over divvying up their life was short and sweet due to their "ironclad" prenuptial agreement.
"There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009," the source explained of the legal document. "They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end."
"The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio," the insider said of the pair, who announced their split to the world in coordinating Instagram statements last month.
TMZ reported about Valente training Bündchen and her children.