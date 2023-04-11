Newly Single Taylor Swift Spotted Out In NYC With Pal Jack Antonoff & His Fiancée Margaret Qualley Following Split From Joe Alwyn: Watch
Revenge outfit? Taylor Swift was seen eating dinner in New York City with pal Jack Antonoff and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley — just days after it was revealed the pop star, 33, is now single following her split from Joe Alwyn.
In the video, the blonde babe looked gorgeous, as she wore a black top and jeans. Some fans pointed out that her pants have a butterfly symbol on it, which means rebirth.
The "Shake It Off" songstress left Via Carota in New York City on Monday, April 10, which is just blocks away from Corneila Street — one of the songs off her album Lover, which is believed to be inspired by Alwyn, 32.
As OK! previously reported, the Grammy winner and the British hunk parted ways after six years together.
However, split was amicable and "not dramatic."
“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.
Meanwhile, another source told People the two went their separate ways because of "differences in their personalities."
"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," noted the insider, adding that the former flames "weren't the right fit for one another."
The pair were first linked in May 2017, after it's believed they crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.
At the time, Swift was on her Reputation tour, but then once events were canceled due to the pandemic, she and Alwyn were able to stay out of the spotlight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation," added the source. "Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."
"Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," the insider continued. "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."