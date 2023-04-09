Did Taylor Swift Hint At Her Breakup? Fans Speculate A Suspicious Setlist Change May Have Pointed To Her Single Status
Was this Taylor Swift’s most recent Easter egg?
On Friday, March 31, the word famous pop star switched her setlist on her record-breaking Eras Tour. When the tour began, the singer performed the song "Invisible String" as part of her Folklore portion of the concert, but on her first night in Arlington, Texas, the blonde beauty decided to opt for her song "The 1" instead.
As OK! previously reported, Swift and her ex Joe Alwyn recently split after six years together. The songwriter's track "Invisible String" was known to be a love letter to her now former boyfriend, leading fans to wonder if the setlist switch could have insinuated the Grammy winner’s single status.
"Realizing why Taylor switched out invisible string for the 1," a fan wrote on TikTok when they heard the disappointing news. The clip showed the user crying while listening to the lyrics, "It would’ve been fun if you would’ve been the one."
"This was not the Easter egg I was hoping for this weekend," another person stated, adding, "changing invisible string to the 1 may have been more intentional then we thought but i also refuse to believe its true."
A third fan shockingly penned, "Realizing the breakup might be why Taylor switched the setlist from invisible string to the 1."
Despite the rumors surrounding their bombshell split, as OK! previously reported, a source claimed "it was not dramatic."
"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," they continued, pointing out how the Conversations with Friends actor had not attended any of Swift’s recent shows.
Back in October, following Swift’s release of her top-charting album Midnights, an insider shared that the pair’s connection was going well, noting the former lovers were "doing great" and the "relationship is super strong."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Swift and Alwyn first sparked their romance in 2016 at the Met Gala. Fans of the 33-year-old also believe that the songs "Dress" and "Getaway Car" describe the events of that night.
Following their initial meeting, the couple began dating around October of that year, although the "Bejeweled" singer always chose to keep their relationship private.