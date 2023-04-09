Did Taylor Swift Hint At Her Breakup? Fans Speculate A Suspicious Setlist Change May Have Pointed To Her Single Status

As OK! previously reported, Swift and her ex Joe Alwyn recently split after six years together. The songwriter's track "Invisible String" was known to be a love letter to her now former boyfriend, leading fans to wonder if the setlist switch could have insinuated the Grammy winner’s single status.

"Realizing why Taylor switched out invisible string for the 1," a fan wrote on TikTok when they heard the disappointing news. The clip showed the user crying while listening to the lyrics, "It would’ve been fun if you would’ve been the one."

"This was not the Easter egg I was hoping for this weekend," another person stated, adding, "changing invisible string to the 1 may have been more intentional then we thought but i also refuse to believe its true."