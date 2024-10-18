'It Just Doesn't Feel Real': Niall Horan Feels 'Fortunate' He Got to See Liam Payne Right Before His Shocking Death

Niall Horan, who was the last member of One Direction to see Liam Payne alive, spoke out after his friend's tragic death at 31 years old.

"It just doesn't feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure," the singer, 31, began via Instagram on Friday, October 18 — just two days after Payne fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness," Horan continued. "We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime."