Nick and Angel Carter Celebrate Easter Together 3 Months After Sister Bobbie Jean's Sudden Death
Siblings Nick and Angel Carter are making sure their bond stays tight after their sister Bobbie Jean's sudden death in December 2023.
The Backstreet Boys member revealed via Instagram that they celebrated Easter together this year alongside their respective spouses and children.
"Hoppy Easter from our family to you, and all your loved ones. 🐰🐣," the crooner, 44, captioned a photo with the Easter bunny. In addition to the siblings, the festive snap pictured Nick's wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, 40, their three kids — son Odin and daughters Saoirse and Pearl — as well as Angel's husband, Corey Conrad, and their daughter, Harper.
Angel, 36, posted her own picture, which featured just the adults on Sunday, March 31.
This is the first Easter the siblings have marked since sister Bobbie Jean died at age 44 from a drug overdose.
"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend," Angel wrote on social media while mourning the loss. "Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age."
The tragedy was particularly difficult for the family since roughly one year prior, brother Aaron Carter died at age 34, also from an overdose.
"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean," Nick said in his statement after Bobbie Jean's passing. "I am completely heartbroken."
"Thank you for all your love and kind words," the former teen heartthrob continued. "We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."
In addition, Nick's sister Leslie Carter died in 2012 at age 25.
One the day of her death, the mother-of-one fell down in the shower and said she wasn't feeling well, leading her to go to sleep and never waking up. A supplemental follow-up report stated she overdosed from taking three prescription medications.
In 2019, Aaron claimed Leslie had sexually abused him on instances she's didn't take her bipolar medication.