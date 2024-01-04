Nick Carter Is 'Completely Heartbroken' After Sister Bobbie Jean's Tragic Death: 'It May Take a Lifetime to Process'
Nick Carter is struggling to understand all the tragedy his family has endured after the loss of his younger sister, Bobbie Jean.
The 41-year-old passed away on December 23, 2023. Although few details on her cause of death have been made public, she is believed to have gone into cardiac arrest. The musician took to Instagram on Thursday, January 4, admitting her death may "take a lifetime to fully process."
"I am completely heartbroken," he penned to followers and friends next to a childhood snapshot of himself and Bobbie Jean holding hands as they posed for the camera in their bathing suits.
"Thank you for all your love and kind words," he continued. "We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."
Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the Backstreet Boys alum and his family.
"So sorry for your loss. It’s unreal and horrible. Wishing you and Angel a lot off strength to live with this," one user wrote. "It’s hard loss is hard and give experienced way too much. You are in my thoughts."
"No one should have to endure the amount of loss you and Angel have. I’m so sorry. I love you always. You’re in my prayers," a second follower replied, and a third added, "Breaks my heart all you’ve been through, sending you so much love."
Nick's former Dancing with the Stars partner Sharna Burgess also shared her condolences with the artist. "I’m so sorry Nick, I cannot imagine how hard this must be," she responded. "Brian [Austin Green] and I are sending you so much love xx."
As OK! previously reported, Nick's sister Angel posted a heartfelt tribute to Bobbie Jean on Christmas Eve.
"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend," she revealed. "Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what. Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did."
Their mother, Jane, also confessed she was "in shock" after learning about her daughter's unexpected passing.
"However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater," she said at the time. "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter, Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."