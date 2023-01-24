Alyssa Scott Gushes Over Her & Nick Cannon's Newborn After Death Of Their Baby Boy: 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis'
Alyssa Scott can't stop smiling in the month after her and Nick Cannon welcomed their 5-week-old daughter, Halo.
"Happy mama, happy Halo," the 29-year-old wrote alongside a sweet clip shared to her Instagram Story of her rocking her newborn back and forth.
Scott and Cannon announced the arrival of their second child together on December 29, 2022, one year after the devastating death of their 5-month-old son, Zen. The brunette beauty is additionally the mother of 4-year-old daughter, Zeela, whom she welcomed during a previous relationship.
"Hi sweet girl. Definitely Zen's little sis," Scott captioned another photo during her series of Instagram Stories posted on Monday, January 23, as an additional picture had the text, "listening to the birds and getting some fresh air."
The model's adorable snaps of her baby girl comes just a couple weeks after Scott became emotional while packing up her late son's clothes in order to make space in the dresser for Halo.
"Well, today is the day I had to pack up Zen's dresser," the media personality announced of her and the dad-of-twelve's eldest child together, who heartbreakingly passed away in December 2021 after an intense battle with brain cancer.
"Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn't think I would have to face this part," Scott admitted, as she shared a photo of folded up pieces of the little boy's wardrobe.
"But, it's time to make room for Halo 💗 and it's going to be okay," she positively continued. "Girls rock blue too! So this is what stays 🤍. "All of his outfits hold a memory. I miss him every minute."
Scott never fails to keep Zen's memory alive in the painful year after his death, as she even paid tribute to him while announcing Halo's arrival.
"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," the stunning mom wrote of her little girl's birth date.
"Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever," the loving message stated.