Bre Tiesi Admits She's 'Very Happy With the Father' Nick Cannon Is While Celebrating Their Son Legendary's 2nd Birthday
Bre Tiesi couldn't be happier after celebrating not only her son Legendary's 2nd birthday, but also two years of being a mom.
The Selling Sunset star hosted a $20,000 birthday bash for her toddler — whom she shares with dad-of-12 Nick Cannon — over the weekend, where she additionally raved about co-parenting with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.
Tiesi allowed fans inside the baby shark-themed bash by sitting down for an interview in the midst of the exciting backyard celebration — which featured real-life baby shark characters, a bouncy house, a water slide, popsicles, churros, cotton candy and more.
While speaking with the news outlet, the real estate agent had only nice things to say about Cannon as a father — although she claimed the pair are not currently together romantically.
"He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work," Tiesi expressed regarding Cannon's ability to show up for his kids despite being pulled in a dozen different directions by six baby mamas.
The Netflix reality star continued: "He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off."
"It makes it easier when you're doing things because you know he's gonna make the effort and he's gonna show up," she gushed, admitting: "I have zero complaints. I am very happy with the father that he is."
Tiesi explained how Cannon will "drop everything and come" when Legendary asks to see him.
While co-parenting is going well, the brunette bombshell still "couldn’t believe" her son was already "turning 2."
"All of the sudden I was like 'wait, I have to plan a whole birthday in like two weeks,'" she quipped.
Legendary is certainly growing fast, as Tiesi shared, "his intelligence has surprised me so much."
"He's speaking in full sentences and he's actually saying things correctly," the social media personality mentioned, noting her adorably son is " really, really good at articulating himself," while crediting the skill to Cannon.
"But the swag and everything and the humor is mine," she joked.
Cannon also took a moment during the party to reflect on his son turning 2, admitting that while "time flies" he considers it a "blessing."
"It seems like we [are] doing something right," the Wild N' Out host declared, confessing he's been "super impressed" with Legendary's "social skills."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Tiesi and Cannon at Legendary's 2nd birthday party.