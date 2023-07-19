OK Magazine
Nick Cannon's Ex Claims She Was Forbidden to Have Other Partners While in 'Polyamorous' Relationship With TV Host

nikccannon jessicawhite pp
Source: @IAMJYPSYWHITE/INSTAGRAM;mega
By:

Jul. 19 2023

Jessica White is spilling the tea about her past romance with Nick Cannon.

During a recent episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, the fashion model opened up to costar Safaree Samuels about her former dynamic with The Masked Singer host, admitting she was "not allowed" to see other people even though Cannon was.

jessicawhite ig
Source: @IAMJYPSYWHITE/INSTAGRAM

"I was in an eight-year relationship, so I'm kind of getting out of that," White told her costar of Cannon before dropping a major bombshell. "Like polyamorous. I wasn't allowed to have other partners but he was."

When Samuels jokingly asked the former Victoria's Secret model if she was not allowed because she was Muslim, she clarified, "No, I'm just very submissive."

nickcannon
Source: mega

Cannon and White were in an on-again, off-again relationship until 2020. The 39-year-old recently alleged that the television host was "emotionally abusive" during their time together.

"I went through an emotionally abusive relationship, and everybody goes through it," she explained. "I am just the first person in Hollywood to talk about it and not try to make a pretty picture of it. I don't want to be perfect."

jessicawhite ig
Source: @IAMJYPSYWHITE/INSTAGRAM

Source: OK!

While Cannon and White were together, the actress tragically suffered a miscarriage with the Drumline actor's child. According to White, she found out about Cannon impregnating other women while they were allegedly still in a relationship.

"I was going through still my hormonal changes, and we were about to start in vitro," White heartbreakingly revealed in an interview about the experience. "So when I came out, people thought I was this home-wrecker. No, there was a real-life going on. I was bullied for months with that whole situation. I still tried to be nice about it. We didn't break up right away; we tried to work things out."

Page Six conducted the interview with White about Cannon's alleged emotional abuse.

Hollywood Unlocked conducted the interview with White about suffering a miscarriage.

