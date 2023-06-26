OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nick Cannon
OK LogoNEWS

Shirtless Nick Cannon Flaunts Muscles at Gym After Ex Girlfriend Slams Their 'Emotionally Abusive' Relationship

nickcannon jessica pp
Source: mega;@IAMJYPSYWHITE/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jun. 26 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Nick Cannon is getting his summer body ready.

As he continues to take the heat for his ever-expanding brood and recent claims from his ex-girlfriend about their apparent toxic former relationship, Cannon let off some steam at the gym on Monday, June 26.

Article continues below advertisement
nickcannon
Source: @IAMJYPSYWHITE/INSTAGRAM

As part of #motivationmonday, The Nick Cannon Show host shared a video to Instagram of himself working out in a gym garage. With a bright yellow beanie on, black gloves and turquoise sweatpants, Cannon did ring pull-ups as he switched off pushing each arm out at the top.

"Believe in yourself and make your dreams come true 💯💪🏽 Let’s GO!!! @nickcannon," the caption posted by fitness trainer Eric Small read.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Cannon received praise in the comments section for the impressive workout, several social media users couldn't help but take the upload as an opportunity to poke fun at his endless amount of children.

"Every time Nick trains he comes out with a kid. Boy what you training for," joked one user, with another adding, "Exercising and getting ready to impregnate the next unfortunate woman."

nickcannon
Source: @IAMJYPSYWHITE/INSTAGRAM
Article continues below advertisement

A third quipped, "That’s why u got all dem kids u train wit no drawls [sic] on."

Aside from constantly being trolled for welcoming 12 children with six different women, his ex girlfriend Jessica White recently called him out for his nonconventional behavior.

MORE ON:
Nick Cannon
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"I am not ever going back and that’s the facts," she declared earlier this month of her relationship with Cannon. "I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don’t need all that energy and all that s***. I am done."

White — who dated the Wild 'N Out host from 2015-2020 and suffered a miscarriage with his baby three years ago— added, "I am so tired of talking about Nick Cannon."

Article continues below advertisement
jessicawhite ig
Source: @IAMJYPSYWHITE/INSTAGRAM

Shortly before declaring she was done with Cannon for good, she reflected on trouble in their past relationship, claiming he would "always put the other women on a pedestal," and it made her feel "beyond unstable" in their relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.