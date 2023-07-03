OK Magazine
Nick Cannon Praises 'Queen of all Queens' Mariah Carey While Dancing With Exes' Twins to Her Song

mariah nickcannon pp
Source: mega;@nickcannon/instagram
By:

Jul. 3 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Nick Cannon is showing his ex-wife some love.

While hanging out with his and Mariah Carey's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, the Wild 'N Out star showed off his moves to his former love's "Touch My Body."

nickcannon tiktok
Source: nickcannon/tiktok

Cannon shared a TikTok of the trio letting loose, captioning the video: "Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!"

In the 34-second video, the Drumline actor is seen rocking a neon pink sweatsuit and a white bucket hat. His daughter hilariously attempts to get her dad and brother to focus so they can begin the dance — and the struggle didn't go unnoticed by viewers.

nickcannon tiktok
Source: @nickcannon/tiktok

"The daughter fighting for her life trying to get everyone organized in the beginning," commented one social media user, adding laughing crying emojis.

Others pointed out that Cannon seems like a "really good dad to all his kids," as he shares 12 children with six different women and was most recently seen celebrating son Legendary's first birthday at Disneyland with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi.

Despite having enough children to form his own basketball team, Carey reportedly made it clear to her ex that their kids will not be involved in any family affair that includes her "children sharing the spotlight with Nick's nine other kids from five different women."

According to an insider, "Mariah poured cold water on his dream," of his kids forming a band because she wants her own offspring to hold center stage.

mariah ig
Source: @mariahcarey/instagram
Carey putting her foot down on his coparenting ideas comes as Tiesi recently addressed her dynamic with the father-of-12.

"So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about — but he makes his own schedule," the reality star explained of how Cannon balances his unconventional family. "He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here."

Source: OK!

Adding that "he's very present and he's at anything and everything I ask him to be at," Tiesi praised Cannon for being "very supportive."

