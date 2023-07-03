Nick Cannon Praises 'Queen of all Queens' Mariah Carey While Dancing With Exes' Twins to Her Song
Nick Cannon is showing his ex-wife some love.
While hanging out with his and Mariah Carey's 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, the Wild 'N Out star showed off his moves to his former love's "Touch My Body."
Cannon shared a TikTok of the trio letting loose, captioning the video: "Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!"
In the 34-second video, the Drumline actor is seen rocking a neon pink sweatsuit and a white bucket hat. His daughter hilariously attempts to get her dad and brother to focus so they can begin the dance — and the struggle didn't go unnoticed by viewers.
"The daughter fighting for her life trying to get everyone organized in the beginning," commented one social media user, adding laughing crying emojis.
Others pointed out that Cannon seems like a "really good dad to all his kids," as he shares 12 children with six different women and was most recently seen celebrating son Legendary's first birthday at Disneyland with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi.
Despite having enough children to form his own basketball team, Carey reportedly made it clear to her ex that their kids will not be involved in any family affair that includes her "children sharing the spotlight with Nick's nine other kids from five different women."
According to an insider, "Mariah poured cold water on his dream," of his kids forming a band because she wants her own offspring to hold center stage.
- What Is Nick Cannon's Net Worth? Here's How the Dad-of-12 Can Afford His Untraditional Lifestyle
- Nick Cannon Ripped Apart for Giving Relationship Advice After 'Emotionally Abusive' Claims From Ex
- Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Addresses Unconventional Arrangement With Father-of-12: 'He Makes His Own Schedule'
Carey putting her foot down on his coparenting ideas comes as Tiesi recently addressed her dynamic with the father-of-12.
"So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about — but he makes his own schedule," the reality star explained of how Cannon balances his unconventional family. "He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Adding that "he's very present and he's at anything and everything I ask him to be at," Tiesi praised Cannon for being "very supportive."