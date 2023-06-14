OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nick Cannon
OK LogoNEWS

Nick Cannon's Ex Jessica White Reflects on Their 'Beyond Unstable' Relationship: He 'Always Put the Other Women on a Pedestal'

ok split taylor
Source: mega/@iamjypsywhite/Instagram
By:

Jun. 14 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jessica White is opening up about her relationship with infamous ladies' man Nick Cannon!

On Tuesday, June 13, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to Instagram to send her ex a message prior to her show's upcoming season premiere, hinting she'll discuss their romance on the series.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica white
Source: @iamjypsywhite/Instagram

"I know you're upset about the show but after eight years I can't stand when things catch you off guard," she began her post directed to the TV personality. "And I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me with public announcements."

The former lovers began dating in 2015 and were expecting a baby together in 2020, though White suffered a miscarriage. Soon after, the couple split.

Article continues below advertisement

In her writing, White explained she gave "eight ride or die years" to the father-of-12, while "praying" he'd someday "see me the way I deserved."

Cannon, who shares a dozen children with six different women, would "always put the other women on a pedestal," White claimed, adding it made her feel "beyond unstable" in their relationship.

nick cannon
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you'd see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship," she continued. "I walked away with more questions than anything, I don't know till this day really why current things had to happen."

The model said she wanted "the world to know" that she "didn't always feel good, like [Cannon] was [not] proud to have me as a partner."

MORE ON:
Nick Cannon
nick cannon
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"I'm so happy I can say that now and still know how awesome I am," White wrote. "I'm proud I can say the truth and how I'm healthy emotionally and wouldn't change my insane insecurities that I prayed off my life." However, she also confessed the insecurities she felt stemmed from "way before Nick."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I never felt love that was safe even as a kid, so no Nick, you didn't cause that pain, I had it long before us, but I put it off on you unfairly without seeing that my healing needed to be deeper past us," she explained. "I mean you added to it but my fear of not being loved wasn't broken by you I'd like to publicly say that."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.