Nick Cannon Ripped Apart for Giving Relationship Advice After 'Emotionally Abusive' Claims From Ex
Nick Cannon is speaking his truth — and the public has a thing or two to say about it.
The television personality took to Instagram Tuesday, June 27, to offer some words of wisdom in a black-and-white video.
"Dope lessons with a blessing in under 60 seconds," he began. Cannon went on to share a story about a young man who had the "most beautiful marbles ever" while a young girl had a big bag of delicious candy. The boy suggested that they exchange bags, however, he secretly kept the most beautiful marble for himself.
That night, the girl slept peacefully, but the boy was up all night tossing and turning wondering whether she kept some of her delicious candy the same way he kept the marble.
Explaining the moral of his story, Cannon concluded: "You sleep easy when you give your all, but if you don't put 100 percent into your relationships, you'll always doubt what you get in return."
Though Cannon was met with praise from supporters for encouraging honesty, others were quick to poke fun at him — given his private life consists of him having welcomed 12 babies with six different women.
"So?? You never sleep??" trolled one critic in the comments section, with a second simply writing: "80 percent of females think you’re a clown."
A third asked: "How do you sleep at night, @nickcannon?"
"Is this your response to Jessica White?" another quizzed, referring to his ex's recent claims about their apparent toxic relationship.
Though Cannon is "still in love" with White — a declaration he revealed in May, calling her his "muse" after she suffered a miscarriage in 2020 — she made it clear that she does not feel the same way about the father-of-12.
White first shaded the infamous ladies man earlier this month after she had to find out he was expecting another baby with Brittany Bell while the two were on a break on Instagram.
Acknowledging that she will talk about their romance on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, she shared via Instagram: "I know you're upset about the show but after eight years I can't stand when things catch you off guard. And I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me with public announcements."
The former flames had been together for about eight years before splitting soon after White's miscarriage.
According to White, as she explained in her social media post, Cannon "always put the other women on a pedestal," even though she gave him "eight ride or die years." White went on to address other problems in their relationship, saying she didn't always feel like Cannon was "proud to have me as a partner."
She confirmed she was done for good with Cannon days later, declaring at the Tribeca Festival: "I am having so much fun without him, and I am better without him, and I don’t need all that energy and all that s***. I am done."
Dubbing it an "emotionally abusive relationship," White concluded that she was done talking about the Drumline actor. "I am over it. I just want to go into the world and have people see me and ask me questions outside of him at this point."