Nick Cannon Awkwardly Forgets One Of His Kids When Asked To Name All 12
Keeping up with Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family is a challenge even for the star himself.
During an appearance on the Monday, April 10, episode of Howard Stern's radio show, the disc jockey put the dad-of-12 to the test to see if he knew all of his children's name — and he wound up forgetting one of them!
"Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe, Golden Powerful and then Zion, Zillion, Zen..." he began, first referencing his and ex-wife Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins.
"And then from there, Legendary Love. Then there's Rise ..." he continued, before Stern interrupted, "Wrong, wrong! You missed."
"You didn't let me finish!" the comedian replied. "Powerful Queen, and of course we got Beautiful Zeppelin and then Halo Marie."
"You left out Onyx Ice Cole," Stern pointed out, to which Cannon confessed, "Ah, no! I did."
Oddly enough, Onyx's mother, LaNisha Cole, is the only one of his six baby mamas to ever publicly shade him for fathering so many children, as she once said on social media that she's there for their tot everyday and not just for "fake photo ops."
After the diss, Bre Tiesi declared in her own comment that "Nick always shows up" for her and their son Legendary Love, adding he's "always present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person."
The rapper also clarified that despite reports, he doesn't give his baby mamas — which also includes Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa and Alyssa Scott — a budget.
"It ain’t even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don’t give myself that. What they need, they get," he explained on a previous radio appearance. "There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive. That’s why they call me the provider."
When asked if he planned to have any more children in the future, Cannon replied, "Is that a challenge?"
"I really don’t know – I [tried] to say I wasn’t having [anymore] kids after two, after six, after eight," he admitted. "I don’t know, to be honest."