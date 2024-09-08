or
Nick Cannon Admits Ex Mariah Carey Would Never Get Back Together With Him Because of His 'Crazy Antics': 'She Don't Want Me'

Photo of Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey.
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey were married from 2008-2016.

By:

Sept. 8 2024, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Will Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey give their relationship another try?

While at the Fox Fall Press Day, the former America’s Got Talent host, 43, addressed his recent claim that he would “absolutely” get back together with the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer, 55.

Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey share twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 13.

“Yeah, she don’t want me. She’s moved on from my crazy antics,” the father-of-12 — who shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 13, with Carey — said.

The musician and the TV personality tied the knot in 2008 after meeting at the 2005 Teens Choice Awards. The couple later split in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Despite their breakup in August, Cannon insisted he would be open to giving their relationship a second try.

We belong together,” he said, adding it would be “stupid” if they didn’t try again.

Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon recently admitted he would like to give his relationship with Mariah Carey another try.

Since their divorce, the famous former lovers have co-parented their kids. Additionally, Cannon has welcomed ten offspring with five other partners.

At the Fox event, Cannon confessed he can be difficult to parent with.

“Yeah, I mean, to (my exes’) credit, you know what I mean? Dealing with me must be madness,” he stated.

Despite his flaws, Cannon still emphasized that he is a good dad, noting, “At the end of the day, if you put the kids first and remove ego, you can do anything.”

Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon met at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards.

The star added that he had a “great summer” with all of his children.

“We hung out in Malibu, traveled and went to the beach a lot. So I think all the kids really enjoyed themselves,” he dished.

The comedian then shared how he helped prepare his little ones for the new school year.

“It reminds me of when I was in school, school shopping for clothes, getting the kids excited,” he said.

Source: MEGA

Nick Canon shares 13 kids with six different women.

Cannon gushed about how one of his youngsters Golden Sagon, 7, is “just so smart that even school is boring to him.”

“So it’s like getting him re-engaged and excited because he had so much fun during the summer,” he shared. “So, all right, ‘We can still have just as much fun during the school year’, but it’s kind of just keeping the excitement.”

Source: OK!
As for how he feels about Monroe and Moroccan reaching their teen years, Cannon confessed it’s “scary.”

“I feel like I'm still a teenager," Cannon said. "To see my daughter literally becoming a young woman before my eyes, it is very scary."

People reported on Cannon's remarks.

