Nick Cannon Reveals If He Would Ever Rekindle His Romance With Mariah Carey After Singer's Split From Bryan Tanaka
Could Nick Cannon ever see himself getting back together with Mariah Carey?
After The Masked Singer host, 43, and the chart-topping diva, 54, officially divorced in 2016, Cannon was recently asked whether or not the two would ever rekindle their romance following Carey's split from Bryan Tanaka.
"I mean, you gotta ask her!" the Drumline actor quipped. "Let me know what she say!"
"Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. Valentine's is in the air, you can be the chocolate cupid. Let's do it, I'm with it," he joked with correspondent Justin Sylvester.
With Carey back on the dating scene, it may be a suitable time for Cannon to re-enter her life after the "Obsessed" singer and the backup dancer, 40, ended their relationship last year.
"Dear friends and fans. With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together," Tanaka wrote in a December 2023 Instagram post. "Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared."
"Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," he noted, referring to Carey's 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with Cannon. "I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."
With her love affair with Tanaka behind her, Carey has continued to have a great co-parenting relationship with her former husband. "She was my rock, man," Cannon gushed in a recent podcast interview over the "Fantasy" artist and how she helped him through his lupus diagnosis.
"She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me [and] my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios," he added.
When asked if his health struggle hurt their marriage, Cannon revealed, "It probably took a toll on [our relationship] just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with. But it definitely brought us closer together."
E! News conducted the interview with Cannon.