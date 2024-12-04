or
'It Hurts Me to See Him Crash Out Like This': Nick Cannon Responds to Orlando Brown's Wild Claim They Once Hooked Up

Composite photo of Orlando Brown and Nick Cannon
Source: mega

Orlando Brown claimed hooking up with Nick Cannon is what led to Mariah Carey divorcing the comedian.

By:

Dec. 4 2024, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Disney Channel alum Orlando Brown is continuing to stir the pot.

In a recent social media video, the actor — who was arrested more than once and faced multiple legal troubles over the years — claimed he received oral s-- from Nick Cannon and said their alleged hookup was what led to Mariah Carey divorcing the comedian.

orlando brown nick cannon
Source: mega

'That's So Raven' alum Orlando Brown claimed Nick Cannon once performed oral s-- on him.

In a since-deleted comment on Hollywood Unlocked's video of Brown's allegations, the Masked Singer host, 44, expressed his frustration with the situation but didn't directly deny or confirm Brown's story.

"Man I love this brother Orlando! Sincerely I believe this young man is brilliant and beyond talented!" the Drumline star wrote. "It hurts me to see him crash out like this and truly disappointed in all these media outlets who continue to exploit him."

orlando brown nick cannon
Source: mega

The comedian responded to the allegations by saying 'it hurts' to see Brown 'crash out like this.'

In the original clip, Brown, 38, declared he "never lied" when he first spilled the beans about their alleged hookup.

"Nick Cannon, he really do like to, you know, suck cannons, and that's what he does. He sucked a good cannon on me. He sucked my cannon. He licked my cannon!" he raved. "Nick, you sucked my d---, and don’t you ever forget it! That’s why Mariah Carey left your a--, and you’re lying."

Nick Cannon

orlando brown nick cannon
Source: mega

Brown claimed his hookup with the 'Masked Singer' host was what led to Mariah Carey divorcing Cannon.

Brown has struggled with substance abuse in the past and has been to rehab since his run on That's So Raven came to an end in 2007 after 100 episodes. The star's acting career then slowed down as he chose to focus on music, but his personal troubles have made more headlines than his work in recent years.

In January, the actor was kicked out of TAO restaurant in Los Angeles after a volatile outburst that included him calling a server a child molester. During the incident, he screamed out at one point, "Get behind me, Satan. I’m Jesus. Get the f--- out of here, Satan."

Before leaving the premises, he yelled at guests, "I am Satan and Lucifer’s son. F--- everybody."

nick cannon responds orlando brown claim hooked up
Source: mega

Brown was most recently arrested in December 2022 on a domestic violence charge.

He also came under fire for defending Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, after the mogul's homes were raided in a s-- trafficking investigation in March.

"Everybody knows I got respect for Diddy. I love Diddy," Brown said on the "No Jumper" podcast. "Everybody tried to come at Diddy. Why I'm gonna make it harder for my man? Yo, I love my man [Diddy]."

In September, the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder was arrested on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

