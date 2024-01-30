OK Magazine
'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Kicked Out of Tao After Strangely Preaching 'I Am Satan and Lucifer's Son'

By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Orlando Brown is out of control — again.

On Sunday night, January 28, the That's So Raven star was given the boot while dining at celebrity hotspot Tao Los Angeles after he went on a strange rampage about the devil.

The volatile outburst was caught on video, as Brown was filmed scolding a server, calling the employee a "child molester" and referring to the staffer as infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez, per a clip obtained by a news publication.

"Get behind me, Satan. I’m Jesus. Get the f--- out of here, Satan," the 36-year-old screamed.

It wasn't long before Brown was kicked out of the upscale eatery, prompting him to yell: "I am Satan and Lucifer’s son. F--- everybody."

Things appeared to be normal inside of Tao until fellow diners noticed Brown acting up at his table before projecting his odd outrage onto other guests at the restaurant.

Staffers attempted to check in with Brown and calm him down, however, this only seemed to further fuel his temper tantrum.

The Major Payne actor's most recent meltdown comes after years of struggles with mental health, substance abuse and a criminal record.

Brown was arrested in Las Vegas for felony drug possession in June 2018. At the time, a mugshot taken of him exposed a tattoo he'd gotten of his former costar Raven-Symoné.

The Family Matters actor was arrested for a second time in Sin City for burglary, mere months after his June drug charge. Brown had been caught on camera trying to change the locks inside the since-closed establishment that had belonged to his longtime pal Danny Boy.

The arrests led Brown to spending a few weeks behind bars. Upon release, he'd declared a fresh start.

"My name is Orlando Brown from That’s So Raven fame," he expressed in 2020. "I had had some struggles in the past … involving substances like crystal meth and marijuana, not to mention an unhealthy attachment to the internet."

Brown proceeded to spend six months at a free residential center in Texas, a place specifically designated to helping men battle addiction, homelessness and other similar struggles.

While he promised to make positive strides, Brown was ultimately arrested yet again in December 2022 for domestic violence, which he plead guilty to while being placed under house arrest.

Regardless of his plea, Brown's attorney requested his client undergo a mental evaluation.

