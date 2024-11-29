Nick Cannon Admits He 'Needs Help' as He Reveals His Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis
Nick Cannon opened up about overcoming his mental health struggles.
The Masked Singer host, who first disclosed his narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis in the November 8 episode of his "Counsel Culture" podcast, recently discussed how he manages day-to-day life with his condition.
"I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.' I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way," he explained in an interview with a news outlet on November 27.
"To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too," he continued.
When Cannon got his results back, he wasn't exactly shocked.
"I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew," Cannon noted.
According to the Mayo Clinic, narcissistic personality disorder "is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance."
He confirmed being "clinically diagnosed" with narcissistic personality disorder after relating to nearly all the "markers" of the condition.
Cannon then made sure to learn as much as he could about his condition.
“I've taken all the power away from the term narcissism 'cause I've researched it and I understand it," he explained on his podcast. "Call me whatever you want... now if I didn't know what it was, then I have issue with it."
In addition to working on himself, Cannon made sure to be with his 11 kids ahead of the holiday season.
"It's very complicated. I'm a busy man on Thanksgiving," he shared to the news outlet, noting that he planned on visiting multiple homes during the celebration. "I'm going to be full by the end of the day, but everybody specializes in certain things, you know what I mean? Some people got good sweet potato pie, some people got amazing fried turkey. So I know every house that needs to have the things that I really like."
Cannon shares 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.
He also has sons Golden Sagon, 7, Rise Messiah, 2, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell.
The comedian is the father of twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 3, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 2-year-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 2, with LaNisha Cole.
Additionally, he shares 23-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott. Tragically, Cannon and Scott’s firstborn son, Zen, passed away in 2021 at just 5 months old after a battle with brain cancer.
The patriarch’s got a packed December ahead and is hoping to squeeze in some more time with his kiddos on the slopes.
"Everywhere from Aspen to Santa's Village, all of those things," he said. "All the kids want to go to the snow. So a little bit of East Coast, a little bit of Aspen, a little bit of Big Bear."
