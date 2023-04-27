Nick Cannon Shuts Down Claims He 'Fumbled' Marriage With Mariah Carey: 'Did I?'

"Maybe she fumbled me," Cannon snapped of Carey, whom he tied the knot with in 2008 and welcomed 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 before they finalized their divorce in 2016.

While The Masked Singer host defended himself, saying he "was there" for the marriage and implied he therefore knew who may have "fumbled" the relationship, Bledsoe didn't want to hear it.