Nick Cannon Shuts Down Claims He 'Fumbled' Marriage With Mariah Carey: 'Did I?'
Was Mariah Carey the "Heartbreaker," or was it Nick Cannon?
During the Wednesday, April 26, episode of "The Daily Cannon" radio show, the 42-year-old clapped back at his cohost Courtney Bee Bledsoe's claims he "fumbled" his marriage to Carey.
"Did I?" Cannon asked, adding: "Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah."
While his Wild N' Out costar confirmed she was just "playing," Bledsoe dropped another jab at Cannon, hilariously stating, "I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble."
"Maybe she fumbled me," Cannon snapped of Carey, whom he tied the knot with in 2008 and welcomed 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 before they finalized their divorce in 2016.
While The Masked Singer host defended himself, saying he "was there" for the marriage and implied he therefore knew who may have "fumbled" the relationship, Bledsoe didn't want to hear it.
"You didn’t make ‘Always Be My Baby’ so … it’s a little different," Bledsoe quipped of Carey's iconic hit song from 1995.
"I'll take that," Cannon concluded of the situation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The clip was uploaded to "The Daily Cannon" show's Instagram account, where followers decided to express their take on the situation.
"Sir, you ABSOLUTELY fumbled her and you know it. And you’re STILL dealing with it cause you can’t stop bringing her up, yet she’s living her best life without you. You’ve repeatedly let the whole world know you fumbled, so now is not the time to backpedal just because someone clapped back on you," one user savagely wrote, while another added, "fumbled Nick😳….Mariah? More like dodged 🥴 return to sender."
Cannon's fans decided to defend the father-of-12, with a supporter stating: "Y'all on Mariah side like she probably didn't have a massive diva/personality issue.... she may have fumbled him."
Following the duo's divorce, Cannon proceeded to have 10 additional children with five other baby mamas.
Cannon is the father of Abby De La Rosa's 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and newborn Beautiful.
The Love Don't Cost a Thing actor also shares Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and almost-6-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; 7-month-old Legendary with Bre Tiesi and 5-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole.
Alyssa Scott welcomed Cannon's daughter Halo in December 2022, making her his 12th child. Cannon and Scott's late son, Zen, tragically died in December 2021 as a result of brain cancer.