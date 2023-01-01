Nick Cannon Shuts Down Vasectomy Talk After Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Quiz Father-Of-12 On Plans For The Future
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper put Nick Cannon on the spot about his plans for future children during a segment of CNN's New Year's Eve Live in Times Square on Saturday, December 31.
Following the birth of The Masked Singer host's twelfth child, the Watch What Happens Live personality jokingly accused him of "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" and asked him to explain what his plan had been.
"Clearly, I don't have a plan. Honestly man, it's just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don't have a plan," Cannon replied. "That should have been clear from the jump."
Cooper then suggested, "A vasectomy?" to which the Drumline alum retorted, "Is that what you want me to get? It's my body, my choice."
Cohen swiftly changed the subject by asking the former America's Got Talent host if he had any words of advice for "new fathers out there."
"Just operate out of love," Cannon explained. "I mean, some people may say that's what got us here in the first place, but that's what I would always do, and always do it with a smile."
And when it comes to New Year's resolutions, Cannon revealed that he doesn't make them because he's grateful for life exactly the way it is.
"Like I said, I'm just so happy for health, and want to continue to be as healthy and filled with as much gratitude as possible for the next year," he said.
This comes days after Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced the birth of their second child, Halo Marie, on Thursday, December 29, just over one year after their son, Zen, passed away following a battle with cancer.
The 42-year-old father-of-12 also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1, and Rise, 3 months, with Brittany Bell, Legendary Love, 5 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole, 18-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, and 1-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.