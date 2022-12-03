Nick Cannon Hospitalized For Pneumonia After Performing At A Sold-Out Show At Madison Square Garden: 'Nothing I Can't Handle'

"Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle," The Masked Singer host captioned a photo of himself wearing a black beanie and mask while a hospital gown.

Cannon also referred to his 10-year battle with the autoimmune disease lupus, writing, "Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior."