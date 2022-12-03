Nick Cannon Hospitalized For Pneumonia After Performing At A Sold-Out Show At Madison Square Garden: 'Nothing I Can't Handle'
Get better, Nick Cannon! The actor, 42, revealed he was in the hospital — just one day after performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City on his "Cannon Wild N' Out" tour.
"Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle," The Masked Singer host captioned a photo of himself wearing a black beanie and mask while a hospital gown.
Cannon also referred to his 10-year battle with the autoimmune disease lupus, writing, "Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior."
Of course, people couldn't help but flood the comments section with well-wishes for the singer. One person wrote, "You’re a FIGHTER!!! YOU GOT THIS !!!!! No weak prayers allowed !!! You’ll be FINE ❤️🔥 LOVE you NICK," while another said,
"DAMN 😫😢 Feel better boss man !!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," a third wrote.
Rapper Lil Jon poked fun at how many kids Cannon has, writing, "GET SOME REST BRO WE NEED U TO KEEP REPOPULATING THE EARTH 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽."
The TV personality will soon be a father of 12 — Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden, 7, Powerful Queen, 1 and Rise, with Brittany Bell, 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice, 2 months, with LaNisha Cole. The comedian welcomed his third child with Abby De La Rosa on November 11, and Alyssa Scott is waiting to give birth to their second baby.
However, he's not sure if more tots are in his future.
"I don't know, man," he replied when asked about more kiddos. "I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"