Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole Hold Church Ceremony For Daughter Onyx After Revealing The Infant Received Death Threats

"Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!" Cannon, 42, wrote alongside a set of Instagram photos, while Cole captioned her own post, "Thank you to our church family for yesterday's ceremony! It was beautiful."

The special gathering comes just days after Cole, 40, revealed social media bullies were targeting their infant daughter. "Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the model stated in an Instagram post on Friday, October 14. "Some of you guys are disgusting. Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."