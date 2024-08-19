OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Meets Fans Affected by Tragic Southport Dance Class Stabbing: Photos

Taylor Swift made her fans' wildest dreams come true!

Aug. 19 2024, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift went out of her way to comfort those who participated in the Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England, that ended in a tragic stabbing spree.

Before one of her recent London concerts at Wembley Stadium, the singer held a private meet and greet for the girls and their families, taking time to snap a photo with each of them.

Taylor Swift met with the girls who were at a Swift-themed dance class that was targeted by a knife-wielding attacker.

In one viral TikTok post, the Grammy winner, 34 — who was dressed in her concert attire — was seen hugging two young fans.

"The biggest thank you to @taylorswift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all," the attendee captioned the upload. "Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always."

Fans raved over the blonde beauty's sweet gesture, with one person writing on social media, "Her heart is SO BIG and she always moves in silence to do what’s right."

"Oh how wonderful ❤️ I was just saying today how I just knew she’d have any of the girls that wanted to go to the show and I’m so glad I was right ❤️ sending love xx," said a second admirer, while a third tweeted, "She’s absolutely incredible."

The superstar met the fans before one of her shows at Wembley Stadium.

As OK! reported, a 17-year-old male unleashed terror at the July 29 dance class when they started stabbing the attendees and their families, resulting in the deaths of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6.

Several people were also injured in the incident, and the suspect was taken into custody. At the time, authorities said it was "being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it."

The superstar reacted to 'the horror' of the incident via social media.

The singer reacted to the news via a July 30 Instagram Story post to share her condolences.

"The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock..." she wrote. "The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Swift's global tour concludes in December.

Just a few weeks later, the star's three shows in Vienna, Austria, were canceled by organizers after authorities foiled a terror attack targeting one of her concerts.

Three individuals were arrested in connection to the situation, in which they planned to drive into the crowd outside Wembley Stadium and utilize bombs and other weapons to kill as many people as possible.

Swift hasn't directly addressed the troubling incident, though she admitted she was having "a lot of feelings and emotions" when she returned to the stage in London on Thursday, August 15.

