Taylor Swift Meets Fans Affected by Tragic Southport Dance Class Stabbing: Photos
Taylor Swift went out of her way to comfort those who participated in the Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England, that ended in a tragic stabbing spree.
Before one of her recent London concerts at Wembley Stadium, the singer held a private meet and greet for the girls and their families, taking time to snap a photo with each of them.
In one viral TikTok post, the Grammy winner, 34 — who was dressed in her concert attire — was seen hugging two young fans.
"The biggest thank you to @taylorswift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all," the attendee captioned the upload. "Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always."
Fans raved over the blonde beauty's sweet gesture, with one person writing on social media, "Her heart is SO BIG and she always moves in silence to do what’s right."
"Oh how wonderful ❤️ I was just saying today how I just knew she’d have any of the girls that wanted to go to the show and I’m so glad I was right ❤️ sending love xx," said a second admirer, while a third tweeted, "She’s absolutely incredible."
As OK! reported, a 17-year-old male unleashed terror at the July 29 dance class when they started stabbing the attendees and their families, resulting in the deaths of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6.
Several people were also injured in the incident, and the suspect was taken into custody. At the time, authorities said it was "being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it."
- 13 On-Stage Malfunctions That Shocked: From Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's Nipplegate to Chris Brown's Midair Glitch
- Mastermind! Taylor Swift Changes Name of 'thank You aimEe' to Diss Kanye West After Yearslong Feud
- Taylor Swift Experiencing Strong 'Feelings and Emotions' as She Returns to Stage in London After Vienna Terrorist Plot
The singer reacted to the news via a July 30 Instagram Story post to share her condolences.
"The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock..." she wrote. "The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."
Just a few weeks later, the star's three shows in Vienna, Austria, were canceled by organizers after authorities foiled a terror attack targeting one of her concerts.
Three individuals were arrested in connection to the situation, in which they planned to drive into the crowd outside Wembley Stadium and utilize bombs and other weapons to kill as many people as possible.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Swift hasn't directly addressed the troubling incident, though she admitted she was having "a lot of feelings and emotions" when she returned to the stage in London on Thursday, August 15.