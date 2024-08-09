Travis Kelce Offered to Fly to Vienna to Comfort Taylor Swift After Concerts Were Canceled Due to Terror Plot: 'He Wants to Be Her Rock'
Travis Kelce would do just about anything for girlfriend Taylor Swift.
After the singer's three concerts in Vienna, Austria, were canceled due to authorities foiling a planned terrorist attack at one of her shows, the athlete immediately called his girlfriend to see how she was doing.
A source said Kelce, 34 — who's currently in Kansas City, Mo., for Chiefs training camp — "talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation."
"You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh, to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note," they continued. "He always wants to make her laugh. After a day that intense and this scary situation, he was doing everything to make her feel better."
Since Kelce was in the offseason in the spring and earlier this summer, he was able to join the blonde beauty, 34, as she toured in Paris, London and more cities, but he's now required to be in Kansas City with the Chiefs.
"It’s not easy to deal with that distance, and he wants to be very supportive and [let her know] that she can count on him," the source shared.
"He has one of his phones always right next to him when he goes to sleep in case she needs to talk to him, and they did spend some long hours on the phone yesterday as it’s not a common situation to deal with, and he always wants to be Taylor’s rock and best fan and number one supporter whatever happens," the insider said.
"He even suggested flying to Austria to be there for her if she wanted him to do so, even if it was for a day or two, but Taylor is going to keep working and focus on the next dates, with the London concert, to wrap up the Euro part in the best way," the source spilled.
The insider noted the "New Heights" podcast co-host was "relieved that the concerts got canceled, as it’s the best decision to be taken in this kind of context."
As OK! reported, three suspects in connection with the planned attack have been taken into custody, and fans with tickets to any of the three Vienna shows will be fully refunded.
The Grammy winner has yet to release a statement on the situation.
