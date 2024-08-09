Taylor Swift Terror Plot: Third Teen Arrested in Connection to Foiled Attack at Austria Concert After Pledging Allegiance to ISIS

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner shared that the 18-year-old Iraqi national was apprehended after authorities discovered his communication with the alleged ringleader involved in the sinister scheme.

Karner clarified that the teenager was not directly linked to the attack plans but had sworn allegiance to ISIS on August 6.

The arrested suspect had close ties to the main perpetrator, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, who was detained earlier in the week along with another 17-year-old Austrian citizen.

Their plan was to target one of Swift's three concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium, resulting in all scheduled shows being canceled.