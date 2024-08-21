Taylor Swift Admits Canceled Vienna Shows Due to ISIS Plot 'Filled Me With a New Sense of Fear' and 'Tremendous Amounts of Guilt'
Taylor Swift is finally speaking out about her Vienna, Austria, shows being canceled due to a terrorist plot — just one day after she wrapped her shows in London, England.
"In summation We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour. With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show, and an entirely new era added in. It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart, and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel. They’re the most impressive people I know and I’m so lucky they gave The Eras Tour their time, their energy, and their expertise," the pop star, 34, began via Instagram on Wednesday, August 21. "Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions."
However, the blonde babe admitted that having to forgo the Vienna tour stop was "devastating" for a number of reasons.
"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," she said of no one getting hurt. "I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows."
Though some fans were curious why the "Cruel Summer" songstress didn't react to the situation, she explained why she kept mum.
"In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that. And then London felt like a beautiful dream sequence. All five crowds at Wembley Stadium were bursting with passion, joy, and exuberance," she said. "The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there."
She gushed that last of the shows were filled with "epic surprise performances" from Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff.
"Performing ‘Florida!!!’ with Flo for the first time was unforgettable and Ed took me right back to our old Red Tour memories. It was the most dizzying honor to become the first solo artist to play Wembley 8 times in one tour. To the fans who have seen us this summer, you’ll always have the most sparkling place in my memories. You were a dream to perform for, dance with, and share those magical moments with. We’ll see you all again when we resume The Eras Tour in October, but for now we get to take a much needed rest. Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. May it continue…💚💛💜❤️🖤🤎💙🤍," she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, an ISIS terror attack plot was exposed, leading to one of the suspects confessing to a murder-suicide plan, where he intended to kill himself and a many innocent people during one of Swift's concerts at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Thursday, August 8, Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10.
The three individuals are now in custody.