Nick Reiner's Family Feels 'Betrayed' by Ex-Lawyer After He Abruptly Quits, Insider Claims: 'Feels Like a Showpony Move'

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram;Hot Mics with Billy Bush/YouTube

Nick Reiner’s family feels 'betrayed' after his former attorney suddenly quit the murder case, an insider claimed.

Jan. 19 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET

Nick Reiner’s family is reportedly feeling blindsided after his former attorney abruptly walked away from the high-profile murder case — and then spoke publicly about it.

One week after celebrity defense lawyer Alan Jackson informed a judge that he had “no choice but to withdraw and ask to be relieved” from representing Reiner, insiders said the move — and Jackson’s subsequent comments — didn’t sit well with the family.

“The whole thing feels like a showpony move,” a source close to the family told journalist Rob Shuter. “Why is he giving details to Billy Bush of all people? The family feels betrayed.”

image of Nick Reiner’s family is upset after his lawyer Alan Jackson abruptly withdrew from his murder case.
Source: MEGA; Jake Reiner/Facebook

Nick Reiner’s family is upset after his lawyer Alan Jackson abruptly withdrew from his murder case.

According to sources, the family’s frustration isn’t just about the lawyer’s withdrawal — it’s about the attention it’s drawn.

“They just want the legal process to take its course without distractions,” another insider added.

image of The family reportedly felt 'betrayed' when Alan Jackson publicly discussed his exit on a podcast.
Source: Hot Mics with Billy Bush/YouTube

The family reportedly felt 'betrayed' when Alan Jackson publicly discussed his exit on a podcast.

Jackson addressed his sudden exit during an appearance on Bush’s “Hot Mic” podcast, where he insisted he would not elaborate on the reason for stepping away.

“Once I’m done, I’m done. I’ve withdrawn,” Jackson said. “Something happened with my ability, and my team’s ability, to continue the representation, but I don’t want anyone to speculate as to what that might be. I have not said a word about it.”

He also claimed he was fully committed to the case when he initially signed on.

“I have to show fealty and loyalty to the confidentiality that attends that kind of phone call … immediately thereafter, I dropped everything,” Jackson explained.

image of Insiders described the move as a 'showpony' action that distracted from the legal process.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram;MEGA

Insiders described the move as a 'showpony' action that distracted from the legal process.

Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the December 2025 deaths of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner. Prosecutors have also filed a special circumstance allegation for multiple murders, along with a special allegation for the use of a dangerous weapon, a knife. Alan, whose past clients include Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Karen Read, represented Nick during the early stages of the case.

Meanwhile, questions have also surfaced about how Nick’s legal defense is being funded.

A source previously reported that his legal fees are expected to be covered by his late parents’ estate.

“Nick has never earned a living in his life,” an insider claimed.

They added, “He’s always lived off his parents. And now, even in death, it looks like he’s still relying on their money.”

image of Nick Reiner is charged with the murders of his parents and faces additional special allegations.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner is charged with the murders of his parents and faces additional special allegations.

Another source echoed the sentiment, calling the situation “tragic and bizarre.”

“He doesn’t have the funds from his own money,” the insider said. “His whole life has been supported by his parents, and now their money is paying for his defense.”

