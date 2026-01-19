Nick Reiner's Family Feels 'Betrayed' by Ex-Lawyer After He Abruptly Quits, Insider Claims: 'Feels Like a Showpony Move'

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner’s family is reportedly feeling blindsided after his former attorney abruptly walked away from the high-profile murder case — and then spoke publicly about it. One week after celebrity defense lawyer Alan Jackson informed a judge that he had “no choice but to withdraw and ask to be relieved” from representing Reiner, insiders said the move — and Jackson’s subsequent comments — didn’t sit well with the family.

“The whole thing feels like a showpony move,” a source close to the family told journalist Rob Shuter. “Why is he giving details to Billy Bush of all people? The family feels betrayed.”

Source: MEGA; Jake Reiner/Facebook Nick Reiner’s family is upset after his lawyer Alan Jackson abruptly withdrew from his murder case.

According to sources, the family’s frustration isn’t just about the lawyer’s withdrawal — it’s about the attention it’s drawn. “They just want the legal process to take its course without distractions,” another insider added.

Source: Hot Mics with Billy Bush/YouTube The family reportedly felt 'betrayed' when Alan Jackson publicly discussed his exit on a podcast.

Jackson addressed his sudden exit during an appearance on Bush’s “Hot Mic” podcast, where he insisted he would not elaborate on the reason for stepping away. “Once I’m done, I’m done. I’ve withdrawn,” Jackson said. “Something happened with my ability, and my team’s ability, to continue the representation, but I don’t want anyone to speculate as to what that might be. I have not said a word about it.”

He also claimed he was fully committed to the case when he initially signed on. “I have to show fealty and loyalty to the confidentiality that attends that kind of phone call … immediately thereafter, I dropped everything,” Jackson explained.

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram;MEGA Insiders described the move as a 'showpony' action that distracted from the legal process.

Meanwhile, questions have also surfaced about how Nick’s legal defense is being funded. A source previously reported that his legal fees are expected to be covered by his late parents’ estate.

“Nick has never earned a living in his life,” an insider claimed. They added, “He’s always lived off his parents. And now, even in death, it looks like he’s still relying on their money.”

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner is charged with the murders of his parents and faces additional special allegations.