Nick Lachey Slammed for 'Painful' Cover of Halsey's 'Without Me': 'I Thought This Was a Skit'
It doesn’t look like Nick Lachey will be bringing back #MusicMonday!
On Tuesday, January 30, the Love Is Blind host posted a video of himself singing a cover of Halsey’s song “Without Me” in hopes fans would love the performance, however, his followers found the clip to be “uncomfortable.”
“I used to do something called #MusicMonday where I’d drop weekly covers. Should I bring it back to TikTok? Let me know,” he wrote alongside the footage of himself sitting on a couch in a red T-shirt as he rocked back and forth singing.
“When you’re on a 3rd date and he whips out a guitar and says he’s ‘never done this before,'” one user joked, while another person similarly noted, “I feel like I’m on a first date and he tells me ‘wow I normally don’t do that for just anyone.’”
“The guy at the party who starts singing 'Wonderwall' vibes,” a third person added, as a fourth asked, “What did Halsey do to deserve this lol.”
Another quipped, “It’s giving 28 degrees,” referring to Lachey’s boy band, 98 Degrees, as an additional individual said, “It’s giving room temp 78°.”
“The crazy part is he taped this, watched it, and said yep this is the one. Post it,” one user wrote, while another noted, “His PR team must have been on a vacation.”
The Duo Lingo owl even commented, “You are Kennough (pls don’t serenade me again),” referencing the 2023 blockbuster Barbie.
“Silent Sundays are nice too,” another stated, while one more shared, “I thought this was an SNL Skit.”
On the other hand, some people thought the trolls were too harsh on the former boy band member.
“He is not bad at all. I don’t know why people are making fun of him. For real. He’s older and his tone has changed but so many people cannot do this!!” one defender penned.
“I’m not even a fan of this guy but I think he sounds good. Y’all are too used to everybody using autotune,” a second user added, while one more supporter said, “I don’t understand. I think he’s singing OK. He’s on key, he’s in tune what’s the problem?”
As OK! previously reported, Lachey’s fellow 98 Degrees band member and brother, Drew Lachey, recently shared that the group will continue to make music as long as fans want to hear it.
"This will always be part of our lives, and I think as long as we enjoy doing it and the fans want to see and hear us, then we'll continue to do it. I think music is in such a place now where you don't have to go into the studio for a year and record. We can just go into the studio tonight, we could bang out a song tomorrow and put it out. It's not as intimidating to create new music and new projects as it used to be," the 47-year-old exclusively told OK!. "There's a bit more confidence to go on and we're not intimidated by the commitment."