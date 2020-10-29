Will The Bachelorette beef ever be squashed? While Clare Crawley‘s journey on the show is almost over, we have a good feeling the rejected suitors have a few things to say to their leading lady… and Dale Moss.

“We want to deliver [the Men Tell All] for everybody,” Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 28. “I can’t promise anything, but we are desperately trying to pull something together.”

The Bachelorette was one of the first shows to begin filming again after production shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast and crew quarantined at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, Calif., where the rest of the season was filmed. The “Men Tell All” episodes usually take place in front of a live audience before the finale of The Bachelorette season.

“We are trying to avoid the virtual world. If that’s what we have to do, maybe, but that’s not the best look,” the 49-year-old explained of ABC’s interest in hosting the special in person. “I’m looking at all these talk shows and honestly, most of them just don’t look good because of the way we’re trying to communicate now.”

Harrison explained, “It’s just better to be in person, but can we do that safely? We’re going to try and find out, so we’re efforting very, very strongly because if there was ever a season where we needed a Tell All, this is it. There’s a lot to tell all.”

While the show host couldn’t confirm if the special will actually take place, Robert Mills, the head of ABC’s Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, told Nick Viall on his “Viall Files” podcast that “there will be a Tell All, absolutely. It will be different, but there will be Tell All.”

Mills also revealed when the franchise knew they had to get rid of the oldest Bachelorette lead. After the group date, in the latest episode — during which the men brutally roasted “front runner” Moss — Crawley inquired why all the contestants were so focused on taking digs at the athlete turned model. “When she didn’t give out that rose and she just gave it to herself, that was it,” Mills said. “That was really it, when we started making the call [to replace her].

“Tayshia [Adams] will be part of the season starting next week,” he dished.

While confirming Crawley and Moss’ relationship “will be chronicled” in the rest of the season, Mills noted, “there is no point to show people in their honeymoon phase.”

If Bachelor Nation is gifted the “Men Tell All” special, it is sure to be a can’t-miss event. Season 16 of The Bachelorette has been unprecedented from start to finish. Soon after filming began again in mid-July, the 39-year-old quickly fell head over heels for contestant Moss, 32.

After 12 days of filming, Crawley was off the show. While many assumed she left on her own will, a source exclusively told OK!, “Basically Clare was pushed out and replaced by the younger Tayshia Adams as the Bachelorette just weeks after filming started. Because of the contract, Clare might never be able to tell her side of the story.

“Producers knew after just a few days that they wanted to replace Clare, but since she had done so much press, with her returning to find love and being the oldest Bachelorette ever, they had to find a reason,” the source dished. “That reason was Dale, and they are now making it look like it was Clare’s decision to leave.”

Just one week after Crawley started filming, Adams, 30, showed up and started quarantining near the Palm Springs set. “Clare thinks she was set up and isn’t allowed to say anything,” the source added.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. However, due to Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, next week’s episode will air on Thursday, November 5.