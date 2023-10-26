Nick Viall Thinks Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Held Hands for Votes on 'DWTS'
Nick Viall has quite a few thoughts about Mauricio Umansky's PDA with Emma Slater.
During the Thursday, October 26, episode of the "Viall Files" podcast, the Bachelor star was candidly asked by his co-hosts if there was "any reason" behind the trend of celebrities dating their Dancing With the Stars partners.
"For votes," Viall, 43, claimed of the Buying Beverly Hills star and the pro dancer's alleged relationship. "[On] Dancing With the Stars, they love a good couple romance type of thing, you know? And some people play it up [while] some of it is real. People have gotten married [to their] pro partners in the past. Some people just fake relationships."
As OK! previously reported, Umansky, 53, and Slater, 34, were spotted kissing and wrapping their arms around each other on Sunday, October 22, while on a dinner date at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The budding love came as a shock to the public, especially for the real estate broker's estranged wife, Kyle Richards.
"I was taken aback," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Andy Cohen during her Wednesday, October 25, appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
"That was very hard to see. That hurt my feelings," Richards, 54, said of the loved-up photos of her estranged spouse and his new flame.
- Kyle Richards Deletes Supportive Post for Mauricio Umansky After He's Seen Getting Cozy With 'DWTS' Pro Emma Slater
- Mauricio Umansky Dedicates 'DWTS' Performance With Rumored Flame Emma Slater to Estranged Wife Kyle Richards
- Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Hanging in There' as They Work Through Their Marital Issues
The update came after Umansky claimed that although he was separated from the Bravo star, they were trying their best to salvage their marriage.
"We're fighting for this. We've been married for 27 years," the businessman told a reporter. "Kyle is my best friend, she's an amazing human, I love her... And marriages go through difficult times, sometimes, and that's what we're dealing with right now."
Earlier this week, Umansky took to Instagram to reveal he was dedicating his most recent performance with Slater to Richards and their daughters Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, Sophia Umansky, 23, and Portia Umansky, 15.
"Tonight's Dance on @dancingwiththestars is about life and how it's not always perfect and when you think it's impossible to move mountains and you're at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains," he penned.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born ... We had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke. Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them. It's been an incredible journey. Tonight's dance is dedicated to Kyle and my Family. Some #BTS," Umansky concluded the post.