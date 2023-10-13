Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Shocked' by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation: 'It's Tough to Watch'

"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the two wrote in a joint statement shared to Instagram in July.

It wasn't until recently that Umansky clarified where he and Richards stand in their relationship. "We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately," he told a photographer.