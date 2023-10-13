Garcelle Beauvais Is 'Shocked' by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation: 'It's Tough to Watch'
Just like the rest of us, Garcelle Beauvais was stunned to learn it may be over for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.
During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's Friday, October 13, appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Beauvais recalled her reaction when she learned that her costar and her estranged husband were officially separated after 27 years of marriage.
"I was just as shocked as everybody in terms of, like, the separation," the Coming 2 America actress clarified to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
While filming the highly anticipated Season 13 of the hit Bravo series, Beauvais admitted that she was privy to a small portion of Richards and the real estate broker's struggles. "It's hard because I know Kyle and family is everything," she explained.
"I knew that there were some things going on but the separation was shocking to me," Beauvais added before noting that she did not see the actual "separation" coming between the longtime couple at all. "It's tough to watch."
As OK! previously reported, the Halloween actress and Umanksy addressed reports of their split earlier this summer months before the Dancing With the Stars contestant confirmed that they were no longer together.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the two wrote in a joint statement shared to Instagram in July.
It wasn't until recently that Umansky clarified where he and Richards stand in their relationship. "We are currently separated, we are not talking about divorce and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately," he told a photographer.
"Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?" the Buying Beverly Hills star noted.
Richards has made headlines over the past year due to her close relationship with country star Morgan Wade, with many believing the two are in a romantic relationship. However, according to Umansky, the pair are simply good friends.