'Corny' Mauricio Umansky Slammed for Joining 'DWTS' Amid Kyle Richards Split: 'Not Interested'
Mauricio Umansky is getting ready to shake his stuff — but fans aren't thrilled about it.
On Wednesday, September 13, the Buying Beverly Hills star was announced as one of the celebs competing for the mirrorball trophy during Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. But since diving into the new venture comes following his separation from Kyle Richards, the internet was not amused by the idea of Umansky attempting to become a performer.
"So corny," one person wrote under a fan post, panning The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's big news. "He's gonna be first out 👋🏼," another user chimed in, while a third added, "Not interested at all."
While there were several negative comments, others were more positive. "Give him the trophy already 🏆 !!!" one fan noted, while another person guessed," Lol maybe he will find a new woman."
Umansky will strut his stuff on the dance floor with partner Emma Slater as he goes up against fellow Bravo star Ariana Madix, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mira Sorvino and more to win the hit competition show.
As OK! previously reported, the real estate broker and the Halloween actress shocked the world when they separated earlier this year after nearly three decades of marriage. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," a source spilled in July about the pair's situation. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."
- 'I'm So Neutral': Taylor Armstrong Weighs in on 'RHOBH' Costars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Shocking Separation
- Kyle Richards Admits Very 'Public' Split From Mauricio Umansky Has Been 'Too Much to Deal With'
- Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Kyle Richards' Steamy Music Video With Rumored Flame Morgan Wade
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The following day, Umansky and Richards issued a statement on social media which read, "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year."
"The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately," they added. "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."