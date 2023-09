'Corny' Mauricio Umansky Slammed for Joining 'DWTS' Amid Kyle Richards Split: 'Not Interested'

Mauricio Umansky is getting ready to shake his stuff β€” but fans aren't thrilled about it.

On Wednesday, September 13, the Buying Beverly Hills star was announced as one of the celebs competing for the mirrorball trophy during Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. But since diving into the new venture comes following his separation from Kyle Richards, the internet was not amused by the idea of Umansky attempting to become a performer.