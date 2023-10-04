Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards 'Fighting' for Their Marriage Despite Being 'Officially Separated'
Mauricio Umansky isn't giving up on his broken marriage to Kyle Richards.
In a new interview, the Dancing With the Stars competitor confirmed to an outlet that the pair is "officially separated," but he declared they're "not throwing in the towel."
"We're fighting for this. We've been married for 27 years," he told a news outlet. "Kyle is my best friend, she's an amazing human, I love her... And marriages go through difficult times, sometimes, and that's what we're dealing with right now."
"We'll let our fans know when we know what our life is gonna be like, but in the mean time, we're fighting [for our marriage]," the reality star added.
Their struggles will play out on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as evidenced by the new trailer that showed them addressing cheating accusations.
"You're gonna see our relationship kind of leading into the difficult parts of the relationship, there's no question about all that," the real estate guru, 53, shared. "But it's gonna be a really fun, entertaining season for people who like to watch drama — there's gonna be a lot of drama, that's for sure."
"There's a lot of pieces of this thing that have actually made the family a little closer... There is a silver lining," he noted. "My daughters are actually very pleased that we're having a lot more real, open conversations with the family. They are appreciative of that."
As OK! reported, rumors about their split swirled over the summer, though the duo downplayed the gossip, claiming they were just going through a hard time.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," they said in a joint statement. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."
While they insisted there was no infidelity involved, Richards, 54, has been spending quite a bit of time with singer Morgan Wade, leaving many to believe they're more than friends.
While an onlooker claimed the women were touchy during an intimate outing in Paris last month, they've stayed coy on the dating whispers.
However, the pair upped the ante when the Halloween actress starred as Wade's love interest in her "Fall in Love With Me" music video.
"We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," the country star, 28, told an outlet of why Richards was cast.
The RHOBH fan-favorite met Wade via Instagram after Richards discovered her songs.
"So I followed her, and then I kept listening to her music on repeat, and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her," the mom-of-four recalled.
"I just didn't expect somebody from Beverly Hills," Wade said. "My friends freaked out, and I was like, 'Oh, OK.'"
