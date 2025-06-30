Beckham's sultry snap comes amid ongoing family drama between him and his brother Romeo, 22. The 26-year-old allegedly had a fling with Romeo's ex Kim Turnbull before they started dating. The DJ — who split from the younger Beckham in May after seven months together — recently denied any prior romance with Brooklyn.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Kim, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."

She continued, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."