Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Shares Scandalous Photo of Her Husband Wearing Only a Towel Amid Family Drama
Nicola Peltz is not letting family drama stop her from fawning over her man.
The actress, 30, posted a shirtless snap of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, covered in tattoos on Saturday, June 28.
Beckham posed with a towel wrapped around his waist as he rested on a couch. He lay back with his arms above his head, flaunting several tattoos across his chest and down his arms. One ink read "Peltz," an ode to his wife's last name. The model wrapped a smaller towel around his head as well while lounging by a window overlooking a boat deck.
"I love you baby," Peltz captioned the Instagram Story.
Kim Turnbull Denies Dating Brooklyn Beckham
Beckham's sultry snap comes amid ongoing family drama between him and his brother Romeo, 22. The 26-year-old allegedly had a fling with Romeo's ex Kim Turnbull before they started dating. The DJ — who split from the younger Beckham in May after seven months together — recently denied any prior romance with Brooklyn.
"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Kim, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."
She continued, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."
- Nicola Peltz Bares It All in Steamy Shower Photos Taken by Her Husband Brooklyn Beckham
- David and Victoria Beckham's Rift With Brooklyn 'Is All About' His Wife Nicola Peltz, Source Claims: 'They Want Their Son Back'
- Victoria Beckham Declares Her Love for Son Brooklyn Amid Rumors He and Wife Nicola Peltz Are Feuding With His Family
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside the Beckham Family Drama
Romeo and Brooklyn are reportedly not speaking as the drama remains unresolved. This past spring, Brooklyn and Nicola stayed out of any event Kim and Romeo attended, including his mom Victoria's fashion show in March and festivities ahead of their father David's 50th birthday on May 2.
"Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as [Kim], and he told his dad that. But David opted to have Kim there over Nicola," an insider spilled to an outlet at the time.
Victoria and David are also allegedly feuding with Brooklyn. Although the exact reasoning is unclear, insiders speculate that Nicola's control over their son is the core issue.
"[The drama has] nothing to do with him and is all about Nicola," a source revealed. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."