Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Shares Scandalous Photo of Her Husband Wearing Only a Towel Amid Family Drama

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz exposed a sultry snap of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, despite ongoing family turmoil.

June 30 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Nicola Peltz is not letting family drama stop her from fawning over her man.

The actress, 30, posted a shirtless snap of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, covered in tattoos on Saturday, June 28.

nicola peltz shares scandalous photo brooklyn beckham wearing towel family drama
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham ditched all clothing.

Beckham posed with a towel wrapped around his waist as he rested on a couch. He lay back with his arms above his head, flaunting several tattoos across his chest and down his arms. One ink read "Peltz," an ode to his wife's last name. The model wrapped a smaller towel around his head as well while lounging by a window overlooking a boat deck.

"I love you baby," Peltz captioned the Instagram Story.

Kim Turnbull Denies Dating Brooklyn Beckham

nicola peltz shares scandalous photo brooklyn beckham wearing towel family drama
Source: MEGA

Kim Turnbull and Romeo Beckham called it quits in May.

Beckham's sultry snap comes amid ongoing family drama between him and his brother Romeo, 22. The 26-year-old allegedly had a fling with Romeo's ex Kim Turnbull before they started dating. The DJ — who split from the younger Beckham in May after seven months together — recently denied any prior romance with Brooklyn.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to the point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Kim, 24, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, June 16. "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative."

She continued, "I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16. I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation & set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

Brooklyn Beckham

Inside the Beckham Family Drama

nicola peltz shares scandalous photo brooklyn beckham wearing towel family drama
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married in 2022.

Romeo and Brooklyn are reportedly not speaking as the drama remains unresolved. This past spring, Brooklyn and Nicola stayed out of any event Kim and Romeo attended, including his mom Victoria's fashion show in March and festivities ahead of their father David's 50th birthday on May 2.

"Brooklyn didn't want to be in the same room as [Kim], and he told his dad that. But David opted to have Kim there over Nicola," an insider spilled to an outlet at the time.

nicola peltz shares scandalous photo brooklyn beckham wearing towel family drama
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham are allegedly not happy with Nicola Peltz.

Victoria and David are also allegedly feuding with Brooklyn. Although the exact reasoning is unclear, insiders speculate that Nicola's control over their son is the core issue.

"[The drama has] nothing to do with him and is all about Nicola," a source revealed. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."

