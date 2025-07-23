or
Article continues below advertisement
Nicola Peltz Poses Naked in Bathtub After Elton John Weighed in on Beckham Family Drama: Photo

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz posted a racy snapshot after Elton John reportedly had a heart-to-heart with her and husband Brooklyn Beckham.

July 23 2025, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Nicola Peltz had a racy reaction to the Beckham family drama.

The actress, 30, appeared unbothered by the lingering tension with husband Brooklyn Beckham's parents, posing completely naked in a bathtub on Tuesday, July 22.

image of Nicola Peltz posed fully nude in a bathtub.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz posed fully nude in a bathtub.

Peltz popped a hip as she extended her entire body in a tub filled with water. She covered her b------ with her hands and mugged for the camera.

"Best memories," she captioned the post.

"I took the photo in the bath ❤️," Beckham, 26, wrote. "Love you xx."

In a different snapshot, the Lola star posed topless in the mirror while toying with a martini glass. A towel was wrapped around her waist, covering her private area.

Elton John Gets Involved in Beckham Family Feud

image of Elton John reportedly gave Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham advice about their family drama.
Source: MEGA

Elton John reportedly gave Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham advice about their family drama.

Peltz's provocative images came shortly after it was revealed that Elton John treated her and her husband to a meal at La Guerite Beach Club in the South of France. The musician reportedly spoke "briefly" about their feud with his longtime friends David and Victoria Beckham and encouraged them to resolve their issues.

"Elton of old may have relished in taking sides — in this case his young godson, Brooklyn - but two years off his 80th birthday, he’s a man who has seen and done it all. He just wants everyone to be happy," an insider spilled. "There is no side-taking as such; he simply adores his godson, and really has a laugh with Nicola who he thinks has a great sense of humour. He wants to look after them in his role as 'spiritual advisor' as a godfather, it’s a role he takes seriously."

image of Nicola Peltz ditched her top in a revealing mirror photo.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz ditched her top in a revealing mirror photo.

The "Tiny Dancer" singer, 78, does not want to get too involved in the drama and simply "wants peace" between the Beckhams.

"Elton and David think the situation is terribly sad, and has gently suggested to all involved that life is short — to patch things up," the source added.

Why Are the Beckhams Fighting?

image of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are reportedly not on good terms with his parents.
Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are reportedly not on good terms with his parents.

The strain between Brooklyn and his parents reportedly stems from their belief that Nicola is too controlling over him.

"[The drama has] nothing to do with [Brooklyn] and is all about Nicola," another source told a news outlet. "All David and Victoria want is their son back — and they will be there to welcome him any time. It's a terribly sad situation and it's been going on for a long time. They adore Brooklyn, their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn't talking to them. He isn't talking to the family and David and Victoria are heartbroken."

