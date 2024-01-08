Nicolas Cage Holds Hands With Wife Riko Shibata at 2024 Golden Globes

As OK! previously reported, Cage and Shibata tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Wynn in Las Vegas on February 16, 2021.

Prior to his marriage to Shibata, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor was married four other times. He said "I Do" to Patricia Arquette in 1995 and they divorced in 2001. This was followed by a short-lived marriage to late singer Lisa Marie Presley in 2002. Cage was wed to Alice Kim from 2004 until 2016, and finally, Erika Koike from March 2019 until June 2019.

"I'm really happily married," he told an outlet after his nuptials to his fifth wife. "I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time."