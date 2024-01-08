Nicolas Cage Holds Hands With Wife Riko Shibata at 2024 Golden Globes
Nicolas Cage made a red carpet appearance with his wife, Riko Shibata, at the 81st Golden Globe Awards official pre-show.
The Renfield star and the mother-of-one, who is more than 30 years younger than Cage, held hands as they made their debut at the upscale event on Sunday evening, January 7 — which was also the actor's 60th birthday!
As OK! previously reported, Cage and Shibata tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Wynn in Las Vegas on February 16, 2021.
Prior to his marriage to Shibata, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actor was married four other times. He said "I Do" to Patricia Arquette in 1995 and they divorced in 2001. This was followed by a short-lived marriage to late singer Lisa Marie Presley in 2002. Cage was wed to Alice Kim from 2004 until 2016, and finally, Erika Koike from March 2019 until June 2019.
"I'm really happily married," he told an outlet after his nuptials to his fifth wife. "I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time."
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on September 7, 2023.
"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," their rep told an outlet at the time. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."
As Cage settles into being a family man again — he also has adult children Weston, 33, and Kal-El, 18 — he admitted he is ready to give up acting in film to spend more time with his wife and child.
"I feel I've pretty much said what I’ve had to say with cinema. I’d like to leave on a high note and say, 'Adios,'" he explained in an recent interview. "I have other contracts that I have to fulfill, so we’ll see what happens. I am going to be very severe and very astringent on the selection process moving forward ... I do want to explore other formats."
Cage revealed he's "very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television."
"I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they’re given to express themselves," he continued. "We don’t have time to do that in a feature film, so maybe television is the next best step for me. We’ll see."
"I’m going to be 60 next month and my dad died at 75. So it’s like, if I’m lucky, I have more years than he did, but I don’t know," he told the outlet. "And so what am I going to do with my next 15 years? Well, what’s important?"
"What’s important is my children and I have a baby daughter," he added. "And if I can find an episodic show to do that stays in one place where I don’t have to keep leaving, we can all be together. That, on a personal level, would be great."