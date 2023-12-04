Nicolas Cage Reveals He'd Retire From Making Movies Immediately If It Were Up to Him: 'I Want to Move on Now'

That doesn't mean that Cage is stepping back from acting entirely. The 59-year-old revealed he's looking to "switch formats" and "express" his creativity in new ways, but noted he has "maybe three or four more movies" until he can get to that place.

"I have other contracts that I have to fulfill, so we’ll see what happens," he added. "I am going to be very severe and very astringent on the selection process moving forward. But for me to do another movie, I do want to explore other formats."