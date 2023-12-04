OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nicolas Cage
OK LogoNEWS

Nicolas Cage Reveals He'd Retire From Making Movies Immediately If It Were Up to Him: 'I Want to Move on Now'

nicolas cage wants retire making movies ready move onpp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 4 2023, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nicolas Cage is ready to take a step back from his bustling movie-making career after over 40 years of entertaining fans with more than 100 films.

"I feel I've pretty much said what I’ve had to say with cinema," the Raising Arizona actor admitted in a recent interview. "I’d like to leave on a high note and say, 'Adios.'"

Article continues below advertisement
nicolas cage wants retire making movies ready move on
Source: mega

Nicolas Cage made his film debut in the early 1980s.

That doesn't mean that Cage is stepping back from acting entirely. The 59-year-old revealed he's looking to "switch formats" and "express" his creativity in new ways, but noted he has "maybe three or four more movies" until he can get to that place.

"I have other contracts that I have to fulfill, so we’ll see what happens," he added. "I am going to be very severe and very astringent on the selection process moving forward. But for me to do another movie, I do want to explore other formats."

Article continues below advertisement
nicolas cage wants retire making movies ready move on
Source: mega

Cage is planning to step away from his movie-making career to pursue new creative endeavors.

As for what that could be, Cage said he's "very interested in immersion streaming with episodic television."

"I have seen things that can be done now with characters and the time they’re given to express themselves," he said. "I saw Bryan Cranston stare at a suitcase for an hour on one episode of Breaking Bad. We don’t have time to do that in a feature film, so maybe television is the next best step for me. We’ll see."

Article continues below advertisement
nicolas cage wants retire making movies ready move on
Source: mega

Cage mentioned he was interested in dabbling in episodic television rather than film.

MORE ON:
Nicolas Cage

The father-of-three then doubled down on his claims, confessing he'd make his most recently released flick, Dream Scenario, his "last movie" if he could.

"I would say, 'Adios.' I did what I had to do with cinema and I want to move on now," he continued, repeating his earlier sentiment. "I’m not there yet, but hopefully I will be. We’ll see."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Cage confessed his age and his commitment to his family played a major role in his decision to pursue new creative endeavors.

"I’m going to be 60 next month and my dad died at 75. So it’s like, if I’m lucky, I have more years than he did, but I don’t know," he told the outlet. "And so what am I going to do with my next 15 years? Well, what’s important?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
nicolas cage wants retire making movies ready move on
Source: mega

Cage tied the knot with Riko Shibata in 2021. They share one child together.

"What’s important is my children and I have a baby daughter," he said, referring to his 1-year-old, August Francesca, who he shares with wife Riko Shibata. "And if I can find an episodic show to do that stays in one place where I don’t have to keep leaving, we can all be together. That, on a personal level, would be great."

"But also I’m a student," he added. "I don’t know if I have anything else to learn in cinema. I might have something to learn in television."

Cage spoke with Uproxx about his plans to quit making movies.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.