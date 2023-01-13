Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death

No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.

The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed she was in the hospital.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla stated to the public. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."