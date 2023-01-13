Lisa Marie Presley's Heart Stopped Several Times In The Hours Leading Up To Her Sudden Death
More details are coming to light in regards to Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death. As OK! reported, the icon passed away at age 54 on Thursday, January 12, after going into cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif., home.
According to a new report, the star was "coded multiple times" while at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, where her heart stopped several times.
No drugs were found at the scene, and an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
The mom-of-four's medical episode unfolded quickly, with her death being confirmed by her mother, Priscilla Presley, just hours after it was revealed she was in the hospital.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla stated to the public. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael Lockwood also shared his condolences for the singer's family.
LISA MARIE PRESLEY WAS 'GRATEFUL TO BE ALIVE' PRIOR TO HOSPITALIZATION, BUT HER INNER WAS STILL 'WORRIED' ABOUT HER HEALTH
"Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her," the guitarist's lawyer Joe Yanny said on his behalf. "It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way."
The songwriter's three remaining children — son Benjamin Keough committed suicide in 2020 — have yet to publicly comment on the shocking death.
The only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie's last public appearance came at the Tuesday, January 10, Golden Globe Awards.
At the show, she appeared to be a bit unsteady, though she seemed to be in good spirits, even tearing up when Elvis lead Austin Butler gave her a shoutout in his victory speech.
"I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros and the Presley family," the hunk expressed. "Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."
Page Six reported on Lisa Marie's heart stopping.