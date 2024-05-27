'I Want to See Him When He's 80': Nicole Ari Parker Gushes Over Being Married to Husband Boris Kodjoe for 19 Years

Parker's own needs inspired her to create Gymwrap after struggling to preserve blowouts, laid-down edges and other popular natural hairstyles while hitting the gym. The mom-of-two started the business in 2011 in her kitchen, as she would cut up Kodjoe's workout shirts to create headbands that absorbed moisture, wicked away sweat and kept her locks preserved.

After years of hard work and experiencing challenges that come with building an empire, the multi-hyphenate was able to create a beloved brand that her two kids, Sophie and Nicolas, were able to witness get bigger and bigger.

“They literally watched me sew the first Gymwraps in my kitchen," Parker reveals. "My daughter Sophie was around 6 or 7, and she would help me sew them."

"It’s really cool for my kids to have been exposed to this because I know they’re thinking, ‘Wow, my mom did that!' It’s so cool to see their reactions and their pride," she adds.