Rumer Willis Posts About Supportive & 'Healing' Partners Amid Romance With Musician Derek Richard Thomas

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message read. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Since then, Heming, 44, has shared updates on the Friends alum's condition, and though she confessed it's been difficult to handle, she's doing her best to soak up every minute they have together with their two daughters, Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10.