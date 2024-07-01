OK Magazine
Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson's Families Tear Apart BET Awards for Honoring O.J. Simpson With 'Inappropriate' In Memoriam Tribute

everything to know about the oj simpson trial
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 1 2024, Updated 3:43 p.m. ET

The families of murder victims Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were left shocked when the BET Awards featured O.J. Simpson during their In Memoriam segment.

The accused murderer was honored alongside late Black entertainers including Willie Mays, Carl Weathers, Bill Cobbs, Louis Gossett Jr. and Clarence Avant. However, when O.J. appeared on the screen, labeled as a "former football player," he apparently received only a trickle of applause.

oj simpson bet tribute
Source: BET

O.J. Simpson was honored at the BET Awards.

Ron Goldman's father, Fred, 83, told a news outlet, "I think they shouldn't include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer … can't imagine why they would include someone like that."

Nicole's sister Tanya agreed that it was "inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition"

"Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology…and that’s including our family," Tanya continued. "And, they should be fired."

oj simpson sister of nicole brown
Source: MEGA

Nicole Brown Simpson's sister Tanya called for the person responsible to be 'fired.'

As OK! previously reported, O.J. — who had been a football star as well as an actor — was acquitted in 1995 for the brutal murders of his ex-wife and her friend. Despite the acquittal, he was later found financially liable for their deaths and ordered to pay millions in damages to the families.

Despite rampant public opinion regarding his guilt, the former actor never admitted to the crimes. In 2007, he even went so far as to release the book If I Did it: Confessions of the Killer.

"People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it," he said at the time. "I really don’t know who did this."

oj simpson nicole brown mega
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson was acquitted for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995.

O.J. Simpson
On April 10, O.J.'s children — Jason, Arnelle, Sydney and Justin — confirmed their father had passed away at 76 years old after a battle with prostate cancer.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," they wrote in a statement shared to social media. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

oj simpson
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson passed away in April 2024.

It was also reported that in the days leading up to his passing, his children signed NDAs and had their phones taken away so that nothing that happened during that time would ever go public.

At the time of his death, O.J. reportedly still owed Fred over $100 million, having only paid a very small amount of the damages over the years.

Source: OK!

The families spoke with TMZ about the segment.

