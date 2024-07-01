Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson's Families Tear Apart BET Awards for Honoring O.J. Simpson With 'Inappropriate' In Memoriam Tribute

As OK! previously reported, O.J. — who had been a football star as well as an actor — was acquitted in 1995 for the brutal murders of his ex-wife and her friend. Despite the acquittal, he was later found financially liable for their deaths and ordered to pay millions in damages to the families.

Despite rampant public opinion regarding his guilt, the former actor never admitted to the crimes. In 2007, he even went so far as to release the book If I Did it: Confessions of the Killer.

"People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it," he said at the time. "I really don’t know who did this."