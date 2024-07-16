Nicole Kidman Believes 'Eyes Wide Shut' Director Stanley Kubrick 'Was Mining' Her Marriage to Tom Cruise for the Film's Inspiration

"When Tom and I first started with Stanley, it was at his home, and we didn’t even go over to the sets at Pinewood [Studios],” she remembered about working on the cult classic, where she and Cruise respectively played the characters of Alice and Bill. "Six, eight weeks passed, and we’re wondering, 'Are we ever going to start?' And we just wouldn’t start. We were getting comfortable with each other, comfortable enough to throw out ideas."

While they continued to create the project, Kidman noticed parts of their life began blending into the story. "I’m quite up-front, and Alice becomes quite up-front, particularly when she was stoned…although that wasn’t me when I was stoned. I was just naturally like that. Up-front," she pointed out. "I smoked when I was younger. But it definitely wasn’t of interest then."