Keith Urban Was 'Scared' and 'Nervous' to Ask Nicole Kidman Out on a First Date: 'I Was Meeting a Real-Life Princess'
Keith Urban was blown away by Nicole Kidman when they first met.
On Saturday, April 27, the Oscar winner, 56, was honored for her work in Hollywood at the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award gala, where her proud husband, also 56, gushed over meeting Kidman for the first time.
"I was trying to play it cool, but inside, I felt like I'd snuck into the royal ball simply because Nic had such a truly otherworldly aura about her," Urban, who married the Big Little Lies actress in June 2006, said of first laying eyes on Kidman. "I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess."
"And despite all of that, I did manage to get her phone number on a tiny piece of paper. I was scared. I was nervous to call her," the country singer admitted. "I did, as you probably figured out, pluck up the courage to finally call her."
Kidman and Urban were joined by their daughters, Sunday Rose Urban, 15, and Faith Margaret Urban, 13, at the Los Angeles ceremony where the Moulin Rouge alum took to the stage to accept the honor and show her gratitude for her family.
"There’s also the most important thing, love," she explained in her speech. "Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they’re here, Sunday and Faith."
"And then there’s all my nieces and nephews and my sissy and my beautiful aunt and her husband, who’s our family now … this is all because of you," Kidman continued. "And I love you so much. So, there’s no place like home, as they say. You’re my home. And thank you for flying halfway across the world."
The Beguiled actress also shares adopted children Bella Cruise, 31, and Conor Cruise, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 61, who did not seem to be in attendance.
A week before attending the swanky ceremony, Kidman took to her Instagram to express her excitement over the award, even sharing clips of her most iconic roles. "This 14-year-old girl could have never predicted all the talented people she would get to work with and the many different characters she would get to play 😱 So excited to celebrate with so many friends and peers on Saturday with the @AmericanFilmInstitute xx," she wrote.