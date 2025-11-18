Nicole Kidman's Ex Keith Urban Belts Out 'Pink Pony Club' at Mar-a-Lago Party With Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The performance went down on Saturday, November 15, during an event hosted by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt. Florida realtor Tali Israel shared clips from the lavish gathering, giving everyone an inside look at Nicole Kidman’s estranged husband lighting up the room.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tali.florida/Instagram Keith Urban performed 'Pink Pony Club' at a Mar-a-Lago party hosted by Anthony Pratt.

Article continues below advertisement

Urban kept the crowd going with a mix of songs, even slipping in Bob Marley’s “Is This Love.” “President [Donald] Trump at Anthony Prett (who just so generously pledged 5 Billion Dollars toward American manufacturing projects) holiday party at the Mar a lago #palmneach great food, lots of French fries 🍟 Amazing people and great entertainment by Keith Urban ❤️,” France wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Lately, “Pink Pony Club” has become a staple in his concerts. Roan, 27, released the track on her 2023 album,The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which centers on finding belonging at a West Hollywood gay bar.

Article continues below advertisement

“When I heard that song, I just almost cried,” Urban shared during an April appearance on the Canadian webseries Intimate and Interactive, according to Them. “Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is? You just wanna find your people — doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there. God, that speaks to me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tali.florida/Instagram Guests shared videos of Keith Urban singing to the crowd.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Urban’s performance comes just two months after news of his split from Kidman made headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the pair quietly separated over the summer, ending nearly 20 years of marriage. Insiders said the 58-year-old actress is focused on a “major revenge glow-up,” with a renewed dedication to her career and a bold new look in the works.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MUCH/Youtube The performance comes following his split from Nicole Kidman.

Article continues below advertisement

Kidman recently opened up about navigating life changes after their breakup. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in October, she shared how age has given her a different kind of resilience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ACOUSTIC SET OFFICIAL/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

“The best part is the experiences that you've accumulated. So you go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’ There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman hasn't spoken about the split just yet.