Keith Urban Was 'Not as Supportive' of Estranged Wife Nicole Kidman's Career Prior to Bombshell Split

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s marriage troubles may have started long before their split made headlines. According to insiders, the country star wasn’t thrilled about how much his wife’s career was heating up again. For years, Kidman put family first, focusing on raising their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. When the girls were younger, she "was all about them,” the source said.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban was reportedly 'not very supportive' of Nicole Kidman’s career before their split.

But as the kids grew older, Kidman leaned back into Hollywood. She’s starred in Babygirl, A Family Affair and Holland, and she just wrapped Practical Magic 2 alongside Sandra Bullock, which is set to hit theaters in September 2026. “[Nicole] truly thrived working again,” one insider explained. “She’s been feeling amazing and very happy about having a career again. Now that [Sunday and Faith] are older, they love seeing their mom work. They are very supportive of her.”

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman recently focused on her acting again, starring in films 'Babygirl,' 'A Family Affair' and 'Practical Magic 2.'

The musician, however, didn’t share the same enthusiasm. “Keith was used to her being supportive of his career. He’s not been as supportive as she hoped,” the source spilled.

That tension showed earlier this summer when Urban abruptly ended an interview after being asked about Kidman's steamy love scenes. The incident went down on July 1 during his chat with Mix 102.3’s "Hayley & Max in the Morning," where he was promoting his upcoming High and Alive World Tour. He had agreed to join the “Wall of Truth” segment when the hosts warned him a personal question was coming his way.

Source: Netflix/YouTube; Entertainment Film Distributors/YouTube Keith Urban grew uncomfortable with questions about Nicole Kidman’s intimate movie scenes

“What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like [Zac] Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?” host Max Burford asked, referencing Kidman’s romance with Efron in Netflix’s 2024 flick A Family Affair.

The question was met with silence, as Urban and his team apparently disconnected from Zoom. “I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question,” a producer admitted. Cohost Hayley Peterson quickly agreed, saying it was “100 percent what happened,” adding, “He doesn’t like talking about his wife.”

Burford tried to laugh it off, joking, “Does Keith Urban hate us? Do we have beef with Keith Urban?”

Meanwhile, Kidman herself has been candid about how difficult her on-screen intimacy can be. In a resurfaced interview, she admitted that filming Babygirl pushed her to the limit.

Source: MEGA The couple's daughters support their mom’s work, a source claimed.

“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to o------ any more,’” she confessed. “Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life! I’m over it.”