Nicole Kidman Reveals Late Mom's 'Parting Gift' to Granddaughter Sunday Rose

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman Said Her Late Mother Janelle Kidman Gave Her Advice on Her Daughter's Career

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman said her mother 'encouraged' her to let her daughter, Sunday Rose, follow her modeling aspirations.

Sunday had apparently aspired to model for a while, but the Lioness star was hesitant to let one of her eldest daughters step into the world of glamor at such a young age. That was, until she had a conversation about it with her mother, right before she passed away. She said as much during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that the teenager was with her before Janelle died at the age of 84 in September, 2024. “I said, ‘Oh, should I let her? She wants to model,’” the Academy Award-winning actress recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @EntertainmentTonight/YouTube Nicole Kidman shared that she received some helpful parenting advice from her mother before her death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman said her mother's advice was her 'parting gift' for Sunday Rose.

“And my mom said, ‘Well, you did it. ... You have to let her because I let you,’” she said. She further explained that “my mother let me do my passion that I wanted when I was 14 [when] I started.” “So that was, sort of, my mom’s parting gift to Sunny,” she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman Shared That She Is 'Grateful' That She Could Talk to Her Mother About Parenting Advice Before She Passed

Source: @sundayrose/Instagram Sunday Rose made her runway debut in 2024 while walking for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week.

The Babygirl actress also revealed that her conversation with her dying mother helped put things into perspective when it came to letting her daughter make her own way in the world. “She kind of encouraged me to let her be able to follow her ‘bliss’ and follow her passion and what she wanted,” she stated. She added, “So, I’m so grateful that my mama passed [that on].” Following her mother's advice, she let her daughter pursue her passion. Just a month later, Sunday Rose made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024, walking for Miu Miu at just 16 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @sundayrose/Instagram Sunday Rose walked for Dior a day before her 18th birthday during Paris Fashion Week.

Source: @sundayrose/Instagram Sunday Rose has been making her way in the modeling world over the last couple of years.