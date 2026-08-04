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Nicole Kidman Reveals Late Mom's 'Parting Gift' to Granddaughter Sunday Rose

Photo of Nicole Kidman & Janelle Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman said her late mother, Janelle Kidman, left a 'parting gift' for her granddaughter, Sunday Rose, before she passed away.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 12:47 a.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman shared that she received some helpful advice from her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, about her daughter, Sunday Rose, before she passed away.

Nicole shares two daughters with ex-husband Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 18, and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 15. She also shares daughter Isabella Jane Cruise, 33, and son Connor Cruise, 31, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

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Nicole Kidman Said Her Late Mother Janelle Kidman Gave Her Advice on Her Daughter's Career

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Image of Nicole Kidman said her mother 'encouraged' her to let her daughter, Sunday Rose, follow her modeling aspirations.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman said her mother 'encouraged' her to let her daughter, Sunday Rose, follow her modeling aspirations.

Sunday had apparently aspired to model for a while, but the Lioness star was hesitant to let one of her eldest daughters step into the world of glamor at such a young age. That was, until she had a conversation about it with her mother, right before she passed away.

She said as much during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that the teenager was with her before Janelle died at the age of 84 in September, 2024.

“I said, ‘Oh, should I let her? She wants to model,’” the Academy Award-winning actress recalled.

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Source: @EntertainmentTonight/YouTube

Nicole Kidman shared that she received some helpful parenting advice from her mother before her death.

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Image of Nicole Kidman said her mother's advice was her 'parting gift' for Sunday Rose.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman said her mother's advice was her 'parting gift' for Sunday Rose.

“And my mom said, ‘Well, you did it. ... You have to let her because I let you,’” she said.

She further explained that “my mother let me do my passion that I wanted when I was 14 [when] I started.”

“So that was, sort of, my mom’s parting gift to Sunny,” she added.

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Nicole Kidman Shared That She Is 'Grateful' That She Could Talk to Her Mother About Parenting Advice Before She Passed

Image of Sunday Rose made her runway debut in 2024 while walking for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week.
Source: @sundayrose/Instagram

Sunday Rose made her runway debut in 2024 while walking for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week.

The Babygirl actress also revealed that her conversation with her dying mother helped put things into perspective when it came to letting her daughter make her own way in the world.

“She kind of encouraged me to let her be able to follow her ‘bliss’ and follow her passion and what she wanted,” she stated.

She added, “So, I’m so grateful that my mama passed [that on].”

Following her mother's advice, she let her daughter pursue her passion. Just a month later, Sunday Rose made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024, walking for Miu Miu at just 16 years old.

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Source: @sundayrose/Instagram

Sunday Rose walked for Dior a day before her 18th birthday during Paris Fashion Week.

Image of Sunday Rose has been making her way in the modeling world over the last couple of years.
Source: @sundayrose/Instagram

Sunday Rose has been making her way in the modeling world over the last couple of years.

The teenager wore a white sleeveless dress, with ribbon details running through its neckline.

The dress also featured an eyelet trim. The model paired her debut outfit with black knee-high socks and black open-toed pumps. Her hair was parted down the middle and tucked behind her ears, keeping it away from her face. She completed her chic look with minimal makeup and nude lips.

She also took the runway for Dior during Paris Fashion Week on July 6 this year, just a day before her 18th birthday on July 7. She shared a clip and photos from the show on her Instagram account, captioning the post, “Dior couture round 2 🌚🌸."

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