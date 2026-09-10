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Nicole Kidman Was 'So Lonely' the Night of Her 2003 Oscar Win After Tom Cruise Divorce: 'Where Is Someone I Can Share This With?'

Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman won an Oscar two years after her Tom Cruise split.

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Sept. 10 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

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Nicole Kidman's 2003 Oscar win was not what she expected.

The actress, 59, opened up about earning the Best Actress award for The Hours on the Wednesday, September 9, episode of Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast.

"It was the pinnacle of my success, and I went home, and I was so lonely," she recalled of the life-changing moment.

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Nicole Kidman reflected on her 2003 Oscar win.

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'Where Is My Partner?'

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman wanted a partner at the Oscars after her Tom Cruise divorce.

The star was 35 years old when she won the prestigious award for playing Virginia Woolf in the drama alongside Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore.

Just two years before the ceremony, Kidman finalized her divorce from her husband of more than a decade, Tom Cruise.

"Where is my partner? Where is someone that I can share this with?" she asked herself at the time.

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Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock chimed in on Nicole Kidman's loneliness.

The actress admitted that her mother and father had supported her, but she longed for a partner to celebrate the success.

"Where were your babies?" her Practical Magic 2 costar Sandra Bullock asked while sitting alongside her in the interview. "You didn't have your babies."

Kidman and Cruise adopted two children, Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Cruise, during their marriage. Both children lived primarily with the Mission: Impossible star following the split.

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'I've Got to Get a Life'

Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman recalled being 'grateful' for her prestigious award.

"It was one of the most profound moments where I was like, 'I've got to get a life'," Kidman added.

After her name was announced, she delivered a tearful speech thanking the team behind her film and the Academy for recognizing her.

"At the same time I'm holding this gold statue where you go, 'This is it,'" she explained in her Wednesday interview. "The highest sort of prize you can get in our industry. And so grateful and yet so lonely."

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban began dating two years after her Oscar win.

The mother-of-four previously opened up about her only Academy Award win in 2024 for Dave Krager's book 50 Oscar Nights. At the time, she remembered wanting to leave the moment her speech ended.

"I went home and ended up ordering takeout and eating it on the floor of the Beverly Hills Hotel,” she shared. “I sat on the floor of the hotel eating French fries and a burger with my family and went to bed. That’s when it hit me. I went, I need to find my love; I need a love in my life. Because this is supposed to be when you go, ‘This is ours.’”

“I went to bed alone; I was in bed before midnight," she noted. "If I ever won again, I’m telling you, I’d be out for 24 hours.”

She began dating her ex-husband Keith Urban two years later. They were married for almost 20 years and welcomed two daughters before finalizing their divorce in January.

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