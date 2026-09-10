Nicole Kidman Was 'So Lonely' the Night of Her 2003 Oscar Win After Tom Cruise Divorce: 'Where Is Someone I Can Share This With?'

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Nicole Kidman's 2003 Oscar win was not what she expected. The actress, 59, opened up about earning the Best Actress award for The Hours on the Wednesday, September 9, episode of Jake Shane's "Therapuss" podcast. "It was the pinnacle of my success, and I went home, and I was so lonely," she recalled of the life-changing moment.

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Nicole Kidman on the loneliness she felt the night she won her Oscar:



"I had the pinnacle of my success. And I went home and was so lonely."



🎙️: Therapuss with Jake Shane pic.twitter.com/GOhsWMvBhT — Netflix (@netflix) September 10, 2026 Source: @NETFLIX/X Nicole Kidman reflected on her 2003 Oscar win.

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'Where Is My Partner?'

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman wanted a partner at the Oscars after her Tom Cruise divorce.

The star was 35 years old when she won the prestigious award for playing Virginia Woolf in the drama alongside Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore. Just two years before the ceremony, Kidman finalized her divorce from her husband of more than a decade, Tom Cruise. "Where is my partner? Where is someone that I can share this with?" she asked herself at the time.

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Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock chimed in on Nicole Kidman's loneliness.

The actress admitted that her mother and father had supported her, but she longed for a partner to celebrate the success. "Where were your babies?" her Practical Magic 2 costar Sandra Bullock asked while sitting alongside her in the interview. "You didn't have your babies." Kidman and Cruise adopted two children, Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Cruise, during their marriage. Both children lived primarily with the Mission: Impossible star following the split.

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'I've Got to Get a Life'

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman recalled being 'grateful' for her prestigious award.

"It was one of the most profound moments where I was like, 'I've got to get a life'," Kidman added. After her name was announced, she delivered a tearful speech thanking the team behind her film and the Academy for recognizing her. "At the same time I'm holding this gold statue where you go, 'This is it,'" she explained in her Wednesday interview. "The highest sort of prize you can get in our industry. And so grateful and yet so lonely."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban began dating two years after her Oscar win.